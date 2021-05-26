Heavy Seas & Royal Farms Announce Collaboration Beer Release

BALTIMORE – Heavy Seas is excited to announce the re-release of, World Famous, a Pilsner brewed in collaboration with Royal Farms. World Famous was created to celebrate Royal Farms’ wildly popular Chicken Palooza event as it enters its fourth year. World Famous will be available for a limited time in the 41 Royal Farms stores that carry beer & wine throughout MD, VA & PA this July. This beer will also be available during a can release at the Heavy Seas Brewery on June 25th.

Two Baltimore neighbors blast off to make history. Heavy Seas and Royal Farms have teamed up to create World Famous Pilsner- a beer brewed to pair perfectly with Royal Farm’s World Famous fried chicken. This crisp, clean pilsner tastes even better with RoFo fried chicken and Western fries. Get ready for a pairing that’s out of this world good.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner again with Royal Farms this year on World Famous. I am a huge fan of RoFo chicken and have found a crisp, clean lager to be the perfect style of beer to compliment the subtle spice and yes, unctuous deliciousness, of a RoFo breast or wing,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “We’ve added a touch of citrus flair to the aroma and flavor of this pilsner-style lager with the deft addition of Citra hops late in the boil and in the fermenter. At 5.0% ABV, it pairs beautifully with Royal Farms chicken, yet has just enough complexity of flavor to be enjoyable on its own.”

“The World Famous Pilsner was a hit in 2020, and we are so excited to be bringing it back in 2021 with Heavy Seas. We completely sold out of it during our ChickenPalooza event last year. The Pilsner really is fantastic, perfectly paired on a warm Summers day with our World Famous chicken.” says Shelby Kemp, Marketing for Royal Farms.

World Famous will release in 6 packs of 16 oz cans at the Heavy Seas brewery Friday, June 25th. Chicken Palooza begins at Royal Farms July 1st.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a fast casual, convenience, and gas station chain that now operates 247 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area’s hunger for real fresh food served real fast! The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for their World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken – Always Fresh, Never Frozen – lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in your store in Trans Fat Free cooking oil. Their Western Fries are hand-cut and hand-breaded from fresh Idaho potatoes and are cooked right in store. Most Royal Farms locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. They have been recognized by Food and Wine Magazines “10 Gas Stations Across the Country That Are Worth the Detour.”

For More Information:

https://www.hsbeer.com