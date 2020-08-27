Heavy Seas Releases Josse Cannon Glacier Froot

BALTIMORE– Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the fourth beer in its Joose Cannon series, Joose Cannon: Glacier Froot, at 7.25% ABV. This beer will be exclusively available curbside at the Heavy Seas taproom 4packs of 16oz cans the weekend of Friday, September 4th.

Another exciting twist on our flagship IPA Loose Cannon, Joose Cannon is its hazier, juicer counterpart. Inspired by sports drinks, Glacier Froot combines berry and citrus to create an IPA that will quench your thirst on the hottest of days—no electrolytes needed.

“We’ve brewed our fourth version of Joose Cannon with the usual oats, wheat and a dose of lactose to provide a satisfying, hazy IPA,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Chris Leonard. “This time we’ve dry-hopped it with Citra, Mandarina Bavaria, and Simcoe Cryo/Lupulin Powder to provide juicy aromas of lemon, orange, tangerine and pineapple. Then, we went ahead and added cherry and cranberry Juice along with a strong helping of strawberry puree. Citrus and berry flavors make for a most satisfying, quenching hazy IPA experience.”

The Joose Cannon: Glacier Froot label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995. The business has since grown to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.