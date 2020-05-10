Heavy Seas, Max’s Taphouse & BARCS collaborate on Pooch Power Pilsner

BALTIMORE – Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Pooch Power, an unfiltered Pilsner. This beer will be available in 4packs of 16oz cans during a curbside can release from May 22nd- May 24th. A portion of all Pooch Power 4pack sales at the brewery will be donated to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

“This beer was born out of our love for Baltimore. We created this beer with Max’s Taphouse under a shared vision to do good for a cause we are both passionate about in the city that we love,” says Heavy Seas associate brand manager, Amanda Zivkovic. “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Max’s Taphouse has since temporarily closed. With their support, we have decided to move forward with the collaboration and forge a new path for this beer with a curbside release. Charities like BARCS are extremely vulnerable during these uncertain times and we feel it’s important to support them now more than ever.”

“Sometimes simple and classic is best. It doesn’t get any more classic in Baltimore for craft beer enthusiasts than Max’s Taphouse,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “When developing a beer with them to help benefit our fine furry friends through BARCS, we opted to brew a Franconian-style Kellerpils. Imported German pilsner malt with just a hint of Vienna malt for the slightest bready character blends with Perle, Hallertau, and Strisselspalt hops for a classy, clean, refreshing, golden brew that is eminently drinkable.”

“Here at BARCS, we know that saving lives starts with strong relationships within our Baltimore community,” says Bailey Deacon, Director of Community Engagement at BARCS. “We are incredibly thankful to continue our longstanding partnership with Heavy Seas through this year’s modified release of the Pooch Power charity beer.”

The Pooch Power label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.

About BARCS

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is the largest companion animal shelter in Maryland and the only open admission shelter in Baltimore City. BARCS takes in more than 12,000 animals yearly—including dogs, cats, small companion animals, wildlife, farm animals and exotics. BARCS serves as a resource to the community for citizens and their animals in need. In just a few years, BARCS significantly increased the number of animals saved from 2% in 2005 (under Animal Control) to over 90% of dogs and cats saved in 2018. As an open admission shelter BARCS grants refuge to every abandoned, neglected, abused, lost or surrendered animal that comes through our door—staggering 35 or more animals are surrendered to BARCS every single day of the year. No animal is ever turned away.

The shelter’s key programs include:

Progressive Adoptions: From traditional family home adoptions to our Working Cat Program, from foster homes to our traveling BFF Waggin’, BARCS strives for innovative ways to find positive outcomes suited to each individual animal that comes by way of our shelter.

Critical Medical Care and Prevention: Our in-house veterinary program provides treatment ranging from antibiotics and vaccinations to testing, spay and neuter surgery and more. The health and the well being of animals in our shelter is an important part of our mission.

Volunteer and Foster Programs: Volunteers and fosters help us in our mission to safeguard, rescue, heal, adopt and advocate for animals while inspiring community action and compassion. At BARCS, volunteers are more than just a tremendous help to our mission, they are our lifeline and our family.

Community Resources and Support: BARCS has several programs designed to empower our community to better care for their pets: intake prevention with low-cost or free resources; low-cost and free community vaccine days; free TNR services for outdoor cats; and free training and behavior advice.

These lifesaving programs are working to help pet owners in need receive the care and attention their animals need, making it much less likely for them to give up or abandon their animals.

Learn more about BARCS online at www.BARCS.org or find us on social media as BARCS Animal Shelter.

About Max’s Taphouse

Max’s Taphouse has been a fixture in Fells Point since 1985. Today, with 107 beers on tap, 5 beer engines, and a seemingly endless, smartly curated selection of over 2000 bottles, it is a destination for beer lovers from around the world. for more information, please visit www.maxs.com. For more information on how you can help Max’s Taphouse during this time, you can reach out to Casey Hard at: Chard@maxs.com.