Heavy Seas, Max’s Taphouse & BARCS Collaborate on Pooch Power Pilsner

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Pooch Power, an unfiltered Pilsner. This beer will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery during the official release on Friday, April 17, and at its annual Pups & Pints event on Sunday, April 19. Max’s Taphouse will also be having a draft only release of the beer on Saturday, April 18th. A portion of all Pooch Power 4pack sales at the brewery, and Pooch Power draft sales at Max’s, will be donated to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

“Sometimes simple and classic is best. It doesn’t get any more classic in Baltimore for craft beer enthusiasts than Max’s Taphouse,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “When developing a beer with them to help benefit our fine furry friends through BARCS, we opted to brew a Franconian-style Kellerpils. Imported German pilsner malt with just a hint of Vienna malt for the slightest bready character blends with Perle, Hallertau, and Strisselspalt hops for a classy, clean, refreshing, golden brew that is eminently quaffable.”

“After much consideration, the Max’s team decided on making a Franconian Style Kellerpils,” says Max’s General Manager, Casey Hard. “With so many beer styles out there, we decided on a classic. Heavy Seas was one of the first craft breweries in Maryland and Max’s Taphouse was one of the first craft beer bars in the state, so it was only fitting to make a world class classic lager that has stood the test of time. This is something we are very proud of contributing to!”

“Here at BARCS, we know that saving lives starts with strong relationships within our Baltimore community,” says Bailey Deacon, Director of Community Engagement at BARCS. “We are incredibly thankful to expand our longstanding partnership with Heavy Seas through the release of the Pooch Power charity beer. Combined with the release at Max’s Taphouse and the annual Pups & Pints event, we expect many adoptions, successful fundraising and greater awareness about our mission.”

Pups & Pints will take place at the Heavy Seas brewery on Sunday, April 19th from 11:00am – 6:00pm. Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs and enjoy live music, food trucks, and outdoor games. This is a ticketed event, with all $5 ticket proceeds being donated to BARCS, as well as a portion of all draft beer sales, and a portion of sales of 4packs of Pooch Power. More information and advanced tickets can be found at www.hsbeer.com.

The Pooch Power label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.

About BARCS

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is the largest companion animal shelter in Maryland and the only open admission shelter in Baltimore City. BARCS takes in more than 12,000 animals yearly—including dogs, cats, small companion animals, wildlife, farm animals and exotics. BARCS serves as a resource to the community for citizens and their animals in need. In just a few years, BARCS significantly increased the number of animals saved from 2% in 2005 (under Animal Control) to over 90% of dogs and cats saved in 2018. As an open admission shelter BARCS grants refuge to every abandoned, neglected, abused, lost or surrendered animal that comes through our door—staggering 35 or more animals are surrendered to BARCS every single day of the year. No animal is ever turned away.

About Max’s Taphouse

Max’s Taphouse has been open and operating since 1986, first starting as a live music venue with World Class beers. Over time, we have become a beer destination in Maryland featuring over 107 beers on draft and over 1200 bottles/cans. We strive to make Max’s an experience for the customer offering countless beer styles and hosting a multitude of events. Our goal is to bring the best beer experience possible to each and every person that enters Max’s Taphouse. For more information, please visit www.maxs.com.