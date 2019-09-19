Heavy Seas Introduces Night Swell Dark IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is pleased to introduce a brand new offering in 2019 – Night Swell, a Dark IPA. This limited release will be available in 12 oz. cans and on draft starting in October in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed.

Night Swell’s arctic winds and northern tides make their way south, a darkness descends upon the Atlantic, and even the most hardened hop heads feel the pull of the darkness. Night Swell’s nor’easter blast of hoppy aromas combines with a warming dark roast and rich malt sweetness for a full-flavored, full-bodied IPA that stretches the boundaries of the style. Surrender to the darkness and ride the swell.

Product specs: