Heavy Seas Introduces Night Swell Dark IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is pleased to introduce a brand new offering in 2019 – Night Swell, a Dark IPA. This limited release will be available in 12 oz. cans and on draft starting in October in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed.

Night Swell’s arctic winds and northern tides make their way south, a darkness descends upon the Atlantic, and even the most hardened hop heads feel the pull of the darkness. Night Swell’s nor’easter blast of hoppy aromas combines with a warming dark roast and rich malt sweetness for a full-flavored, full-bodied IPA that stretches the boundaries of the style. Surrender to the darkness and ride the swell.

Product specs:

  • STYLE: Dark IPA
  • ABV: 7.5%
  • IBU: 71
  • HOPS: Chinook, Centennial, Citra, Simcoe
  • MALTS: 2-Row, Amber Dark Crystal, Brown, Caramalt
Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.