Heavy Seas Beer to Release Siren Noire Imperial Chocolate Stout

BALTIMORE – The “Uncharted Waters” series by Heavy Seas Beer will soon welcome the 2019 edition of Siren Noire, an imperial chocolate stout aged in bourbon barrels, available in both 4 packs of 12 oz. bottles and on draft. The brewery will also be introducing an extremely limited, draft only variant of the beer brewed with both fresh and toasted coconut.

Our Siren Noire isn’t your father’s chocolate stout. We’ve used almost three pounds of Belgian coco nibs per barrel. We’ve aged it for five weeks in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans added. A mix of dark malts gives Siren Noire a well-rounded body that is decidedly chocolatey – but without being extraordinarily sweet. Brewers Gold hops contribute an earthy spiciness, with notes of black current.

For Coconut Siren Noire, we decided to forgo the vanilla bean addition that the regular Siren Noire has and add a healthy addition of fresh coconut as well as toasted coconut. We also then added dark chocolate to accentuate the flavors further. This beer is like a Mounds Bar in a glass!

Both versions of Siren Noire will be available starting in November in limited markets within Heavy Seas’ distribution footprint.

Style: Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Chocolate Stout

ABV: 9.5%

IBU: 18.5

Hops: Brewers Gold

Malts: 2-Row, Crystal, Chocolate, Roasted Barley

