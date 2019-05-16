Heavy Seas Beer to Release Red Flag Sour Ale

BALTIMORE – The “Uncharted Waters” series by Heavy Seas Beer will welcome a brand new offering in June 2019: Red Flag, Barrel Aged Sour Ale. This beer will be available in both 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles and draft throughout the Heavy Seas distribution footprint.

Brewed in the classic Flemish Red style, Red Flag is brewed in small batches on our 15 Barrel Brewhouse. Each batch is aged in stainless and then moved to bourbon and red wine barrels for further maturing. The barrels are then hand selected and blended to create the most complex and seductive sour ale possible. Red Flag is the first sour offering in the Uncharted Waters series. Deep ruby in color, this barrel aged sour ale delights with sweet malt tones, complex fruit undertones and a deliciously tart finish.

“We are very excited about Red Flag, as it is the first barrel aged beer we’ve produced with wild yeast and bacteria,” said Heavy Seas brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Red Flag is inspired by the tart, dry, Sour Red and Brown ales of Flanders. Ultimately, it will be a blend of six different batches of ‘sour’ beer aged in 4 different ‘styles’ of barrels. It’s been quite a complicated, but exciting process. Blending all of these similar but different barrels and ‘fresh beer’ to create one dynamic, complex, mysterious, funky, tart offering has been an amazing journey for us. And, as a bonus, we will be holding on to some of the beer in barrels to allow for some fun, interesting blending down the road. We don’t yet know when or how, but I have no doubt we’ll find a way to use these in more fascinating projects in the future!”

Product Specs