Heavy Seas and BARCS to Release Paw Power Wheat Ale

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Paw Power, a Wheat Ale brewed with orange peel and black currant. This beer will be exclusively available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery during its annual Pups & Pints event on May 19, 2019. A portion of all draft beer sales during this event and sales of Paw Power 4packs will be donated to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

“We wanted to create a beer with BARCS that would appeal to dog-friendly folks with an outdoor lifestyle,” said Heavy Seas brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “A light, slightly spicy wheat ale inspired by the white ales of Belgium was our choice to create a refreshing, low ABV, “summer is coming” beer that will make people smile. Orange peel and black currant puree adds a fruity, tart, colorful dimension to this canned homage to our furry friends!”

“After a few years of doing Pups & Pints in our taproom, we knew we wanted to take our partnership with BARCS to the next level,” said Heavy Seas associate brand manager, Amanda Zivkovic. “We felt there was no better way to do that than to tie in a can release where even more donations could be made to an organization that we are truly passionate about. Ultimately, Baltimore is our home, and we care not only about giving back to its people, but also its animals.”

“Here at BARCS, we know that saving lives starts with strong relationships within our Baltimore community” said Jennifer Brause, executive director and founder of BARCS. “We are incredibly thankful to expand our longstanding partnership with Heavy Seas through the release of the Paw Power charity beer. Combined with the annual Pups & Pints event, we expect many adoptions, successful fundraising and greater awareness about our mission.”

Pups & Pints will take place at the Heavy Seas brewery on Sunday, May 19th from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs and enjoy live music, food trucks, and outdoor games. BARCS will also have dogs that are available for adoption on site. This is a ticketed event, with all $5 ticket proceeds being donated to BARCS, as well as a portion of all draft beers sales, and a portion of sales of 4-packs of Paw Power. More information and advanced tickets can be found at www.hsbeer.com.

The Paw Power label artwork was designed by local artist, Owen Murphy, of One Drop Design Studio in Baltimore, Maryland. All of the Heavy Seas Taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Owen in 2019.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 23rd year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.

About BARCS Animal Shelter

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is Maryland’s largest open admission animal shelter. A staggering 1,000 animals a month are surrendered to BARCS, including dogs and cats as well as small, wildlife, farm and exotic animals. In just a few years, BARCS significantly increased the number of animals saved from 2% in 2005 (under Animal Control) to over 90 percent in 2018. BARCS never turns away any neglected, abused, lost or surrendered animal in need of shelter, food and a loving touch. In addition to animal sheltering, BARCS offers lifesaving programs and resources for community members and pets in need. BARCS is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Visit www.barcs.org for more information.