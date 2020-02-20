Heavy Seas Adds 2 Variants of New TropiCannon 12-Pack Can Sampler

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce a new TropiCannon 12-pack can sampler that will feature two brand new variants of the popular 7.25% ABV fruited beer: TropiCannon Pineapple IPA and TropiCannon Mango Lime IPA.

The sampler will include six 12oz cans of the original TropiCannon Citrus IPA, and three of each of the new varieties. The new offerings will also be available on draft in limited quantities at select locations. The sampler pack will release in mid-late March and continue to be available until September.

“TropiCannon is such an exciting beer for us at Heavy Seas,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Its fans are extremely passionate about the beer. Because they are so energetic, we wanted to give them something to get even more excited about. We developed two unique variations – Pineapple and Mango Lime – that are very much in keeping with the TropiCannon spirit. It’s a great way to kick off spring and hopefully enjoy ‘Tropi’, as we call it, in two new fun ways.”