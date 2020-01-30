Heart Shaped Box Announced as Oakshire’s 1st Vintage Release of 2020

EUGENE, Ore. — After a year hiatus, Heart Shaped Box returns as Oakshire’s first release of 2020 from its Vintage beer program; a timely release as this delectable stout is a very special beer for the approaching holiday of love. Aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, this Imperial Chocolate Stout packs decadent flavor with tart raspberries, organic vanilla beans, organic cocoa nibs, and locally roasted organic Guatemalan coffee from Farmers Union Coffee Roasters in Eugene. With layers upon layers of flavor and ringing in at 14% ABV, Heart Shaped Box can best be enjoyed by sipping slowly with someone you love.

Released periodically since 2011 with sweet cherries in place of raspberries, the release of Heart Shaped Box was skipped in 2019 to put some extra love into this 2020 Vintage release. Heart Shaped Box began its life as a massive Imperial Chocolate Stout in early 2019 and was laid to rest in freshly emptied Kentucky Bourbon barrels from Heaven Hill Distilleries. “For the return of Heart Shaped Box we decided to take a different direction for this beer than prior years. Originally created with sweet cherries, we decided to switch the fruit to tart raspberries for 2020,” says Dan Russo, Director of Brewing Operations. “The result is an immersive and decadent sipping treat.”

“Pouring with a thick, dark, brown head, the nose bursts of fresh bakers’ chocolate, bright mixed berry, and beautiful notes of espresso. The first sip hits you with fresh cocoa pods, marshmallow fluff, and jammy berry with a beautiful tartness balancing with sweetness. Each sip brings layers of the above in different waves, intermingling into a beer worthy of immense conversation, as the body coats the tongue with a wonderful and lingering richness,” says Russo.

Released at Oakshire’s latest Tuesday Beer Release, Heart Shaped Box comes in packaging worthy of sharing with the one you love most – wrapped with red and pink labels, decorated with a heart, and dipped in red wax. A limited amount of Heart Shaped Box bottles will be available at the Public House in Eugene and the Portland Beer Hall in Northeast Portland starting Tuesday, January 28th at 6 PM. On Friday, February 14th, Oakshire will tap the last and very limited amount of Heart Shaped Box at their taprooms. If you are lucky to enjoy a pour or a bottle on this day, your purchase will be joined with a very special chocolate created specifically for pairing with this beer by Davey’s Chocolate’s in Eugene. Oakshire encourages fans to stop by their taprooms soon for this very limited Vintage release and a unique opportunity to “sit back, enjoy, and become locked inside of our Heart Shaped Box.”

About Oakshire Brewing

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community inspired small batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is privately owned by the family and friends of its founders, employs 28 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs: Core, Pilot, and Vintage. These beers are available on draft and in package through Oakshire’s exceptional wholesale partners in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Oakshire operates two taprooms in Oregon, the Oakshire Public House in Eugene is located at 207 Madison Street, and the Oakshire Beer Hall in NE Portland, which is located at 5013 NE 42nd Ave. Both locations are open 11am to 10pm daily. For more information about Oakshire, including our people, locations and beers, visit our website at oakbrew.com.

For More Information: oakbrew.com/heart-shaped-box-oakshires-first-vintage-release-of-2020/