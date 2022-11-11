Hazy Blues Juicy IPA Released By Oskar Blues To Grow Brewery’s Live Music and IPA Roots

LONGMONT, Colorado – Oskar Blues Brewery announces the release of Hazy Blues Juicy IPA (7.0% ABV), a hopped-up, hazed-out homage to rowdy juke joints and jumping jive roadhouses. Hazy Blues features Citra, Galaxy, and Strata hops to get your tastebuds moving and grooving and is available now nationwide on draft, in single serve 19.2 oz cans, and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans..

Oskar Blues Brewery began in 1997 as a Cajun-inspired restaurant and blues-soaked music venue in Lyons, Colorado. The hazy basement stage was graced by the likes of Pinetop Perkins, Bob Margolin, and Joe Louis Walker while thirsty dancers sipped Rocky Mountain-brewed craft beer from the nearby brewhouse. Live music fueled the early years and remains a constant today at Oskar Blues taprooms in Colorado, North Carolina, and Texas.

“Getting down to a funky jam while crushing a well-crafted beer at the end of a work week – that’s the vibe we grew out of,” said Oskar Blues Senior Marketing Manager Aaron Baker. “Foggy stages, clinking glassware, moving feet – Hazy Blues Juicy IPA is the beer for those times. It’s hopped-up and juicy enough to keep both the band and the crowd stoked.”

Hazy Blues Juicy IPA is the haziest nationally distributed IPA Oskar Blues Brewery has produced to date. A trio of fruity and juicy hop varieties turn up the flavors of passionfruit, strawberries, citrus and peach. The pillowy mouthfeel in Hazy Blues is smooth and easy like the best rhythm sections allowing hops to take the lead.

Hazy Blues Juicy IPA is now available nationwide in six packs of 12 oz. cans, in single serve 19.2 oz cans and on draft.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

