Haymarket Beer Company to Release ‘Joe Maddon’s Try Not to Suck’ Lager

CHICAGO — Haymarket Beer Company is releasing “Joe Maddon’s Try Not to Suck” German-Style Lager on April 10, 2019. To start, the beer will be available in six-packs at Binny’s Beverage Depot, select Jewel-Osco stores, Haymarket Pub & Brewery in Chicago, and Haymarket Taproom in Bridgman, MI. More distribution will be added over the next eight weeks.

“Joe Maddon’s Try Not to Suck” is a collaboration between award-winning Haymarket Beer Co., Joe Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation, and RnR Brews: a subsidiary of Rags of Honor 1.

Proceeds from the sale of the beer will benefit children and families in Chicago’s neighborhoods through Joe Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation, and homeless and jobless veterans through RnR Brews and Rags of Honor 1.

“Joe Maddon’s Try Not to Suck” is a crisp, light, and refreshing German-style lager with a 4.8% abv. The beer was brewed and canned at Haymarket Beer Co.’s Bridgman, MI location. Veterans from RnR Brewing and Rags of Honor 1 where brought in to help with each step of the brewing and packing process.

“Throughout my brewing career, I have taken a lot of pride from my work with not-for-profit groups. Extra rewarding is the fact that we’re helping RnR Brewing get off the ground. They’ll be creating jobs and opportunities in the brewing industry for veterans for years to come,” said Pete Crowley, Award-Winning Master Brewer, Haymarket Beer Co.

RnR Brewing is a subsidiary of Rags of Honor 1, a not-for-profit company that helps homeless and jobless veterans. RnR Brewing is working towards obtaining their federal brewers license so that they can brew beer independently.

Rags of Honor 1 provides assistance to homeless and at-risk veterans, as well as those who are in the early stages of reintegration from active military to civilian life. The organization focuses on helping veterans with their daily struggles providing an average financial assistance of $100 to $1,000 to pay for utilities, security deposits, rent, groceries, and moving expenses.

Joe Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation provides children and families opportunities to develop championship attitudes through sports, academics, and community involvement.

Haymarket Beer is distributed by BreakThru Beverage in Illinois, and by Alliance Beverage in Michigan.

Other beers in their canned lineup include The Defender American-Style Stout, Speakerswagon German-style Pilsner, Oscar’s Pardon Belgian-style Pale Ale, Aleister India Pale Ale, and Mathias Imperial IPA.

Watch this video to learn more about “Joe Maddon’s Try Not to Suck” German-Style Lager: https://www.facebook.com/HaymarketBrewing/videos/338861320100020/

About Haymarket Beer Co.

Haymarket Pub & Brewery was founded in 2010 by John Neurauter and Peter Crowley in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago. Haymarket prides itself on making high quality craft beer, focused mainly on traditional Belgian and contemporary American styles, and providing delicious made-from-scratch food to its patrons. Haymarket Pub & Brewery also features a full service bar and can accommodate reservations for parties of various sizes. Haymarket Pub & Brewery is located at 737 W. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60661. Call (312) 638-0700 or email info@haymarketbrewing.com for more information.

In 2016, Haymarket expanded its brewing operation with the opening of their production brewery in Bridgman, MI. Packaged and draft Haymarket beer can be found where fine craft beer is sold in Illinois and Western Michigan. Haymarket also operates a Taproom at its production brewery located at 9301 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, MI 49106. Call (269) 266-5050 or email taproom@haymarketbrewing.com for more information.