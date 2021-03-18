Harpoon Brewery Releases Big League IPA

BOSTON — There’s a new definition of “making it to the big leagues” – one that involves big hops, big ABV and big additions of better-for-you ingredients:Harpoon Big League IPA. Harpoon Brewery’s newest year-round offering is a full-flavored version of its lighter, sessionable cousin Harpoon Rec. League. The brewers at Harpoon took the same hazy pale ale recipe, multiplied everything by two, and created a crushable hazy IPA to help celebrate life’s big-win moments, from wrapping up a work day to conquering a new personal best while working out.

Big League is brewed with a blend of Cascade, Simcoe, Citra, and Mosaic hops for an extra refreshing, tropical fruit-filled sip every time. Containing chia seeds and buckwheat kasha that are high in nutrients and Mediterranean sea salt for an added source of electrolytes, this 7.2% ABV beer packs in the flavor.

“The response to the launch of Rec. League was bigger and better than we could have imagined, and it proved that there was a thirst for more options that offered full flavor without the heaviness of a most IPAs,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery. “Following a year where people were more often at home, we knew we needed to give them a way to celebrate the small moments that turned into big wins, without feeling like they’ve overindulged. Big League is our answer to that.”

The new beer comes as Americans are taking a stronger interest in their health and wellness amid the pandemic, without wanting to sacrifice their favorite foods and drinks, according to a new survey by Harpoon Brewery.

Top findings from the survey of 949adults aged 21+ include:

More than two-thirds ( 68% ) of Americans are more focused on healthy eating and drinking habits now compared to a year ago

) of Americans are more focused on healthy eating and drinking habits now compared to a year ago 71% of respondents say they consider eating and drinking items they enjoy – regardless of their nutritional value, in moderation – a form of wellness

of respondents say they consider eating and drinking items they enjoy – regardless of their nutritional value, in moderation – a form of wellness When describing their approach to wellness during the pandemic, 44% of Millennials say they make better food and drink choices than they did before the pandemic, compared to 34% of Gen Xers

of Millennials say they make better food and drink choices than they did before the pandemic, compared to 34% of Gen Xers 52% of Millennials say that better-for-you ingredients impact their decision more now when selecting a craft beer compared to a year ago, while only a quarter (26%) of Gen Xers feels the same

Big League is now available year-round throughout the U.S. where Harpoon beers are sold in 4-pack 16 oz. cans, 6-pack 12 oz. cans, and 12-pack 12 oz. cans. To find Big League near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder: https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.

About the Harpoon Brewery:

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Harpoon’s line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.