Harpoon and Dunkin’ Release Three New Fall Beers

Boston, MA – For the fourth year in a row, Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ are giving fans a fresh way to celebrate fall. Joining fan-favorite Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, three new beers are hitting stores this September all made with coffee, donuts or matcha tea from Dunkin’: Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA, Harpoon Dunkin’ Maple Crème Blonde Ale and Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter.

To mark the occasion, the brands aren’t just stocking shelves with the new beers, but in Boston they’re creating the first-ever Dunkin’ Walk-Thru at Harpoon Brewery. Open for one day only –on August 30, 2021 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET – the local pop-up experience will give fans a first taste of the new beers by ordering a pack to go.

As an added treat, at the Boston event, anyone who orders the new beers at the walk-thru will also receive a free Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut filled with a Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble — made just for the occasion and the first Dunkin’ donut to be made with beer as an ingredient*. Attendees can also enjoy a cup of Dunkin’ coffee while waiting for their orders.

“Our collaborations with Dunkin’ are highly anticipated by our fans each fall, so this year we wanted to help them crack a cold one open just a little earlier. Our Dunkin’ Walk-Thru experience takes everything we love about ordering Dunkin’ at a traditional Drive-Thru with the addition of a first taste of our new beers,” said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder.

The four beers available this season include:

· Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale | Our new fall favorite returns! Inspired by Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spiced Latte, this “Spiced Latte Ale” is brewed with Dunkin’ coffee, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and lactose for a delightfully autumnal beer that’s equal parts creamy, roasty, pumpkin-y, and spiced. ABV: 5.2%.

· NEW Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA | This hazy IPA is inspired by Dunkin’s Blueberry Matcha Latte. Brewed with blueberries, matcha, and a blend of traditional and modern hops, it’s both tea-like and tropical with bright, juicy notes of mixed berry. ABV: 6.6%.

· NEW Harpoon Dunkin’ Maple Crème Blonde Ale | Nothing says “fall in New England” quite like maple! Brewed with actual Dunkin’ donuts and maple syrup, this easy-drinking Blonde Ale combines everything we love about Dunkin’ Maple Crème donuts with a subtle, malty, not-too-sweet base. ABV: 5.5%.

· NEW Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter | The beer that started it all just got even better! This riff on our classic Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is brewed with Dunkin’s new Midnight Roast coffee for some extra roasty aromatics, dark chocolate notes, and an espresso-like finish. ABV: 6%.

“We have elevated our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with three new beers, all made with Dunkin’s iconic coffee, donuts and matcha tea,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’. “Beer, matcha, coffee and donuts, we can’t think of a better combination.”

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be available on draft and in bottled 6-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack, which features three cans of each seasonal beer flavor. These limited releases will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold beginning in September.

Buffalo Wild Wings in the Boston area will also exclusively serve all four Harpoon x Dunkin’ beers on draft starting in October.

*Harpoon Dunkin’ IPA Donuts may contain trace amounts of alcohol. Must be 21+ to purchase.

https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer/dunkin-dozen-mix-pack/