Hardywood Founders Launch Suncrush Beverage Distribution in the Southeast

RICHMOND, Va. — Suncrush Beverage LLC announced today the launch of their strategic distribution plan throughout the Southeast. The beer’s roll-out begins this week across Virginia, then will continue to the Raleigh-Durham and Triad/Northwest regions of North Carolina, then to the Charlotte and Wilmington markets, as well as Atlanta, Ga.

Low in alcohol, made with real crushed fruit, gluten-reduced, and low in both calories and carbohydrates, Suncrush beers are cold-conditioned sparkling ales, designed to perfectly complement any and every outdoor adventure. Suncrush is the offshoot beer brand

from Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh, the founders of internationally recognized Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond,Va. Avid outdoors enthusiasts, McKay and Murtaugh felt a gap existed in the market that wasn’t effectively being filled with flavored alcoholic sparkling water. To serve that audience, they spent two years developing a naturally brewed and fermented sparkling ale made with crushed fruit, green tea, and an enzyme to remove gluten.“Starting in September 2018, we quietly made Suncrush available at all three Hardywood taprooms to gauge the public’s interest,”said McKay. “Our initial tests exceeded all expectations; the beer flew off the shelves, even with minimal marketing support. Now, with our recipes perfected and a sales and marketing plan in place, we aim to roll out distribution in phases over the months ahead, launching with our wholesaler network across our market footprint, from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta.”

Suncrush will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and in 16 oz. cans sold as singles. Tangerine Suncrush will be offered year-round, with six additional variants available seasonally.

The Basics

4% ABV

Gluten-reduced

All-natural

Light and easy to drink

Naturally brewed and fermented (it’s a beer)

6-packs of 12 oz. or single 16 oz. recyclable cans

Main Ingredients

Crushed fruit

Matcha green tea

Natural flavors

Variants

Tangerine

Ginger Lime

Southern Peach

Grapefruit

Lemon Raspberry

Cranberry

Black Cherry

“Suncrush is a strong, distinct brand concept and enough of a departure that we felt it should stand on its own,” said Murtaugh. “We bring with us our obsession with quality and deep experience in brewing to create this refreshing, delightful beer. We can’t wait for you try it!”

Learn more at suncrushbeer.com.