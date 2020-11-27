Hard Seltzer Start-up NATRL Drinks Rebrands as ‘Berczy’

NATRL Drinks, one of the UK’s first alcoholic sparkling water brands, has relaunched and is pitching ‘Berczy’ for market domination both at home and abroad.

The world is waking up to hard seltzers as a delicious and cleaner alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages and Berczy is a refreshing and bold new brand that wants to be the first choice for low-impact drinking in the UK and beyond.

Berczy’s range is kicking off with three delicious variants – zingy Lemon & Lime, fruity Peach & Raspberry and tropical Passionfruit & Turmeric. Berczy promises the same 100% natural and refreshing alcoholic sparkling waters that consumers have come to expect from NATRL Drinks, but with a stronger, bolder and more market-challenging look and name.

“Since launching earlier this year, we’ve seen a huge response to hard seltzers in the UK. NATRL Drinks has gained a strong following for its all-natural ingredients and great taste, but we felt the brand itself needed a new direction that reflects where this young market is heading,” explains co-founder, Nick Graham. “The name Berczy is inspired by Berczy Park in Toronto, where we tried hard seltzers for the first time. Berczy Park is a special place for the whole team, so it seemed the perfect name to represent the new brand.”

Continues Nick, “Berczy is the refreshingly-positive drink that consumers are waiting for. We want it to become the go-to brand for health-conscious consumers who are seeking a more natural and sustainable drink, that doesn’tcompromise on quality or flavour.”

“In a market awash with white cans and little authenticity, we’ve decided to be bold and stand out from our peers with our colourful new designs and adventurous flavours,” adds Nick.

Made in the UK, Berczy Alcoholic Sparkling Waters are 100% natural and made using the highest quality ingredients. They contain no additives or chemicals and are low in calories and sugar. Berczy is available to the on and off-trade nationwide in 250ml cans, RRP £2.30.

About Berczy

Berczy launched as NATRL Drinks in June 2020. Berczy is the brainchild of three old friends, Nick Graham, Nick Johnson and Matt Richardson. Having visited Toronto’s Berczy Park in the summer of 2019 and having seen the impact of hard seltzers across the country, they vowed to come back and introduce their own concept to the UK. Nick Graham has a background in startups and retail, having been an early joiner in establishing HelloFresh’s UK supply chain operation and most recently working as a Retail Strategy Consultant. Both Nick Johnson and Matt Richardson have over 13 years of international experience in engineering and sales. Berczy is backed by Virgin Start Ups in June 2020 enabling the brand to access the capital required for marketing and production activities cementing its place as one of the UK’s most prominent hard seltzers. Berczy produces three 100% natural, zero chemical and additive drinks: Lemon & Lime, Peach & Raspberry and Passionfruit & Turmeric in 250ml cans. For more information on Berczy visit www.berczydrinks.com