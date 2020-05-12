Hangar 24 Welcomes New Vice President of Brewing Operations

Redlands, CA – Hangar 24 Craft Brewing is beyond pumped to have Master Brewer Jason Pond join the Hangar 24 team as Vice President of Brewing Operations. Jason is the perfect fit for Hangar 24 as he has both beer and adventure in his DNA. He is avid adventure seeker and someone who loves to jump out of perfectly good airplanes as a C-License skydiver.

With Hangar 24 being all about great brews and sharing adventures, Jason joining the team was a no brainer! Jason joins us from BrewDog where he helped expand their operation as Group Brewmaster at their Global Headquarters in Scotland. Jason was the first person in BrewDog’s history to be given the title Brewmaster. In just three short years, Jason helped expand BrewDog operations with the addition of two international locations (Germany & Australia) and the production expansion from 200,000 barrels to over 500,000 barrels per year.

Jason has an incredible journey in the beer world. He stared at Oskar Blues with a job stacking cases of beer. Eight short months later, Jason was the Head Brewer! He put himself through the American Brewers Guild Brewing Science and Engineering program before taking on a role as a shift brewer for Firestone Walker. He quickly took on enormous roles and responsibilities at Firestone Walker and helped take them to the next level before his role at BrewDog.

“Our family is beyond excited to be moving back to California and starting this new adventure with Hangar 24! As a skydiver and someone who grew up flying airplanes, I have always been a black sheep in the breweries I worked for. I had never found another brewer who shared my interests, so when Ben and I spoke on the phone we immediately hit it off. I could see myself fitting right into the Hangar 24 ‘Adventures We Share’ mentality, and when I came to the brewery it felt like I was coming home,” says Jason Pond.

Hangar 24 Founder and CEO Ben Cook shares similar excitement as he says, “We are all beyond excited to have Jason joining the Hangar 24 family. Jason brings so much to the table with his vast experience in the brewing world. Not only am I excited for everyone to get to experience his liquid creations and the team get to learn from him, but I can’t wait to go on on adventures together. There are already talks of paragliding by CSUSB and jumping with Skydive Perris! Jason embodies the lifestyle of Hangar 24 and I’m stoked to share this adventure together.”

All three Hangar 24 Taproom locations – Redlands, Orange County, & Lake Havasu — are open daily 11-7pm for curbside pickup or free delivery within 10 miles. In addition to great beer, Hangar 24 offers a delicious food menu. Check them out online at www.hangar24brewing.com. You can order online, call-in, or walk-in to place your order.