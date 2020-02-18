Hangar 24 Craft Brewing to Open 3rd Location in Irvine

REDLANDS, Calif. — Hangar 24 Craft Brewing is excited to announce that it will begin operation of its third taproom and restaurant location at 17877 Von Karman Ave in the heart of the recently renovated Intersect campus in Irvine, Orange County, CA.

The new location will join the original brewery and taproom location in Redlands, CA, which Hangar 24 opened in 2008, and a taproom and restaurant in Lake Havasu, AZ that opened in 2017.

Hangar 24 Orange County will feature a 3000-square-foot indoor dining area, full bar and a two-acre outdoor patio. The patio includes a take-away food bar with a full selection of craft beer and cocktails, an event and live music space, pool tables, volleyball court, basketball court and lawn games.

“We are very excited to add Orange County to our Southern California retail footprint. This new location is a beautiful new addition to the Hangar 24 family of taprooms and restaurants and we’re very excited to offer a closer-to-home option for our fans and neighbors in the Southern California coastal region,” says Hangar 24 Craft Brewing Founder and Owner Ben Cook.

Culinary Director James Bailey has designed and opened restaurants around the world and collaborated with the Hangar 24 team to design an elevated, California casual menu, with a balanced combination of health conscious, take-away and gastro-pub style food options. “My goal with this menu was to be very customer-focused, combine great ingredients with classic techniques, and create new signature dishes for Hangar 24 that appeal to a wide variety of customers, from everyday business guests, to destination seekers looking for something to pair with a pint or two.”

The Irvine Intersect campus, a four-building, 452,000-square-foot office campus situated in the heart of Irvine’s Airport Area has been managed by Hines, the international real estate firm since 2015. A design update of the existing retail space will take place from March to April while day-to-day operations continue normally, with a grand opening of the updated Hangar 24-inspired design planned for early summer 2020.

Daily operation will begin March 2, with food and bar service Monday-Thursday 7am-7pm, Friday 7am-10pm, Saturday 11am-10pm, and Sunday 11am-7pm.

For updates on the menu, tap list, hours of operations and special events, please visit hangar24brewery.com/locations/orangecounty or follow @Hangar24OrangeCounty on Instagram and Facebook.

About Hangar 24:

Hangar 24 Craft Brewing was opened in 2008 and is based in Redlands, CA. Ben Cook founded the brewery out of a genuine passion for adventure and to empower the world to share adventures that make the world a better place. Whether flying high over the Redlands or surfing your local break, Hangar 24 invites its customers to live a life full of adventure, knowing that in doing so, it’s possible to find a deeper sense of fulfillment. This insight informs the products Hangar 24 makes, the events they produce, and the spirit of our founding. Hangar 24 stands for bringing people together to celebrate the adventures we share.

About Hines:

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 219 cities in 23 countries. Hines has approximately $124.3 billion of assets under management, including $63.8 billion for which Hines provides fiduciary investment management services, and $60.5 billion for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. The firm has 148 developments currently underway around the world. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired 1,362 properties, totaling over 449 million square feet. The firm’s current property and asset management portfolio includes 514 properties, representing over 222 million square feet. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.