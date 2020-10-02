Hammer & Stitch Brings Veteran Portland Brewmaster and ‘Brewery Theater’ to Slabtown Taproom

PORTLAND, Ore.– Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company is set to welcome beer lovers to their recently completed 6,000 square foot Slabtown taproom this October. Longtime local brewmaster/co-founder Ben Dobler and a Portland-based entrepreneurial family have teamed up to create a bright and welcoming environment, showcasing high-quality, refreshing beers.

“I want to immerse people in the art and science of our beers at Hammer & Stitch,” Dobler says. “We hope folks will be encouraged to ask us questions about the process and what we’re working on. Our open layout is all about inviting people to take part in what we call ‘brewery theater’ with us.”

An open, bright taproom and patio welcome guests to enjoy flavorful flagship standards, seasonal creations and limited-edition releases. A carefully curated menu by on-site food partner Grand Cru Hospitality will feature hand pies, Impossible burgers and classic jojo potatoes among other casual, well-made fare.

Hammer & Stitch will specialize in easy-drinking, character-filled lagers and ales. The brewery will offer it’s selections on tap and in 16 oz. cans, with local distribution coming soon.

“We are focusing on perfecting our approachable beer menu,” Dobler says. “I’m really looking forward to brewing our hoppy lager in particular. It’s a beer I’ve been working on for a number of years and now I get to perfect it!”

Dobler is Brewmaster and Co-Founder at Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company. He has 27 years of brewing experience in Portland, at Widmer Brothers Brewing Co., Laurelwood Brewing Co., Mt Tabor, and Bridgeport Brewing Co. Cameron Murphy, formerly of Laurelwood Brewing Co. and Von Ebert Brewing, was hired in early 2020 as Head Brewer.

“I’ve been looking for a brewery that I can continue growing with and a company that shares my values,” Murphy says. “I believe that it all boils down to being brave and hospitable. I can’t wait to serve and work with all you fellow makers out there!”

While opening during a pandemic was of course never part of the original plan, Dobler says Hammer & Stitch is staying agile to remain Oregon Health Authority and OSHA-compliant to keep patrons comfortable. There will be limited, appropriately-distanced seating in the foreseeable future and they plan to post regular updates on open hours and fresh brews through their website and on social media platforms.

“We have created a space that represents who we are as people and who we want to be as a business, summed up in three simple words – fun, soul, and grit,” Dobler says. “We are so excited to explore new and old areas in the industry and serve new and existing craft beer consumers.”

Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company

Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company was founded in 2017. The Portland-based business aims to create an experience that honors the craft of brewing & celebrates the make. We provide approachable, consistent, drinkable beers daily and pledge to stay creative with a steady supply of seasonal and innovative releases. We honor the uniqueness of every person, value the ways that our individual differences make us stronger and create a safe space to love all styles. Cheers!