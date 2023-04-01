Hamburg Brewing Company Celebrates 10 Years with a Rebrand

HAMBURG, New York – This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Hamburg Brewing Company so it is only fitting to celebrate this milestone with the next evolution of the brewery’s brand. Hamburg Brewing Company announces the rebrand of their logo and packaging while bringing back some customer favorites – Small Town and Blackberry Gose. Consumers throughout Western New York, Rochester, Syracuse, Erie and Pittsburgh, PA can find cans of Hamburg’s core and seasonal brews in their favorite bars, restaurants and retail stores now.

Joining Small Town and Blackberry Goes cans on the shelf are Hamburg’s year-round releases, Louie IPA and Lake View Lager and seasonal release Razzy Lemon – with more to come.

SMALL TOWN – White Ale, 5.2% ABV The beer that started it all. A refreshingly approachable unfiltered white ale.

LAKE VIEW LAGER – Lager, 5.2% ABV A true pilsner beer brewed with crisp Saaz Hops. Enjoy the View.

LOUIE IPA – India Pale Ale, 6.9% ABV Our flagship IPA features a bouquet of citrus aromas, soft mouthfeel and a righteous amount of hop flavor in every drop.

BLACKBERRY GOSE – Sour Ale with Blackberry and Coriander, 3.8% ABV A refreshing pink nectar brewed with blackberries, sea salt, and coriander. Slightly sweet, extremely crushable.

RAZZY LEMON – Kolsch Style Ale with Raspberry and Lemon, 5.6% ABV A clean, crisp, refreshing Kolsch fruited with copious amounts of real raspberries and lemons.

The new packaging showcases the Hamburg H as a window into the creative design that represents each beer. The tree in the H is familiar, yet updated and the branding focuses on a gold hue to provide a neutral base for each flavor and style to really pop. The seasonal styles have a colorful twist letting you know they are around for a limited time and you need to grab them before they’re gone! Customers know exactly what’s in each can and the message is clear – liquid that’s expertly handcrafted for those who love beer.

About Hamburg Brewing Company

Founded in October 2013, Hamburg Brewing Company is a family owned production brewing facility complete with an onsite taproom and patio with an emphasis on creating expertly handcrafted beverages while having fun doing it. With recent renovations, Hamburg has expanded its brewing and packaging capabilities, menu offerings, and event bookings on the company’s scenic grounds in Hamburg, NY.

Reflective of their community-driven mindset, Hamburg Brewing Company invites guests to its Taproom which is child friendly with pet friendly patio, live music and ever evolving menu which includes weekly specials and full beer and liquor. For hours and more information, please visit www.hamburgbrewing.com or call (716) 649-3249.

For More Information:

https://www.hamburgbrewing.com/