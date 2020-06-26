Half Full Brewery Announces Opening of Third Place Concept in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn.-– After 8 amazing years in the Waterside section of Stamford, Half Full Brewery, the hoptimistic brewery, has announced plans to open the first phase of its Third Place by Half Full Brewery concept in the South End of Stamford. Its purpose is to enliven Stamford’s socially isolated residents as well as create opportunities for local artists, musicians, comedians and businesses to get back to work.

“Since opening our brewery in 2012, Half Full has been a place that champions positivity, enhances Stamford’s vibrance, and introduces new brews at both indoor and outdoor events for our growing community,” said Conor Horrigan, Chief Hoptimist and founder of Half Full Brewery. “With 2020’s unpredictability, our team felt that we could best help our community by creating exciting and safe ways to come together and activate the local scene. So, we are opening our Third Place concept early by introducing an initial phase that highlights local brands and artists and will bring the community together in a safe manner. We’ve creatively adapted CDC and local government gathering requirements to make it fun and totally Instagramable. We’re harnessing local artists to transform the bland and rugged area around our new location to provide quarantine relief for customers while bringing people together safely and responsibly. Masks will be required, 6 feet of distance will be maintained, and our cool, on the go and onsite goodies make it easy to escape your quarantine caves and socialize the best way we can right now.”

In response to the pandemic, Half Full is opening its new concept location early by creating an initial phase focused on a blend of to-go retail and safe onsite entertainment. Half Full is opening the programming and brewery space as a to-go coffee concept during the day and tasting room and performance space in the evening 4 days a week to start. They worked with Messenger and SZ Projects of NYC to ensure the new space will be unique and stylish. In addition to the recent building updates at 575, Half Full has cleverly activated its back parking lot as an inspired, green beer garden. Phase I will include several local favorites, including Hapa Food Truck which is launching a new menu with this concept and Source Coffee which will be launching a rotating nitro menu paired with beignets. And all of this will be reachable via a walk down an inviting alley with wall and street art from local artists.

“We have enjoyed tremendous success previously with our Winter Beer Garden and Pizza in the Park events, but since these are not feasible in the current environment, we’re doing what we do best by being creatively and partnering with others to create new experiences. Our current customers are aching for outside time and this first phase provides an opportunity for us and our local partners to bring in revenue,” said Joe Limardi, GM of Events for Half Full Brewery. “We look forward to not only providing the amazing experiences we curate but also doing so in a way that aligns with the CDC recommendations and keeps our customers confident and safe.”

Summer activities in the Third Place’s first phase will include:

• An outdoor beer garden

-A walkable street art exhibition featuring local talent outdoors

• Hapa Food Truck with an updated menu and easy ordering service

• Locally made brews and draft cocktails made with local spirits

• Nitro coffee, teas, juices and beignets provided by Source

• Local music and comedic acts once phase III of CT’s reopening plan is in effect

“We are excited to open this first phase as a relief from the turn of national and world events that have left many feeling socially stifled. Half Full believes that together we can and we will get through these times together with creativity and smarts,” says Conor Horrigan.

Half Full Brewery also continues to experience success with its curbside pick up and local delivery service out of the brewery at 43 Homestead Avenue, which has been supplying Stamfordites with local beers and doses of hilarious social media engagements in these trying times. Half Full will continue to operate this location in this fashion while it opens its new concept on Pacific Street. The entrance to Third Place by Half Full Brewery is in the back of the building at 575 Pacific Street and parking will be available on the street and onsite on a first come first serve basis.

For more information about Half Full Brewery and Third Place by Half Full Brewery, follow on Instagram or Facebook and make sure to visit halffullbrewery.com for programming and updated hours for both locations.

About Half Full Brewery

Half Full Brewery is a mindset-first company that believes Together We Can make the world a more positive and collaborative place. Half Full brings the community of Stamford, CT together through audacious beers, experiences, and community gathering spaces. With the goal of spreading hoptimism one beer at a time, Half Full’s 5,000-square-foot craft beer facility and tasting room at 43 Homestead Avenue in Stamford features exclusive beer releases, brewery tours, growler fills and a rotating lineup of food trucks. Third Place by Half Full Brewery at 575 Pacific Street in Stamford is a multi-use concept including a tasting and barrel-aging room by Half Full Brewery, to-go nitro coffee, tea, juice and beignet concept by Source Coffee, and a rotating food menu by Hapa Food Truck.