Half Acre Beer Co. Releases Oktoberfest-Inspired Lagertown

CHICAGO — Half Acre Beer Co.’s special release lineup for fall opens with an homage to Munich’s storied Oktoberfest tradition and culminates in a celebration, now in its 11th year, of Half Acre’s much-loved Big Hugs stout.

Each limited-edition beer releases in Half Acre’s shop and Lincoln and Balmoral taprooms (4257 N. Lincoln Ave., 2050 W. Balmoral Ave.) on the Friday prior to being shipped to the general market on Monday. The general distribution dates are listed below. All are $15.99 for a four-pack while supplies last; LagerTown Octoberfest is $9.99.

The special release schedule is as follows:

LagerTown Octoberfest (5.7%)

Release: Sunday, Sept. 1

This crisp-edged malty beer is rich in flavor and traditionally rooted in noble hop varieties. A welcome mat to cooler days and time spent around the table with friends.

WAND Double IPA (7.8%)

Release: Monday, Sept. 2

Malted oats, malted wheat and Vienna malt combine with Simcoe, Amarillo and Mosaic hops in this freshly budded double that reverberates with forest fruits.

Burl Double IPA (8.5%)

Release: Monday, Sept. 30

Generous with citrus, tropical fruit and pine, this hazy brew drinks soft and fluffy from side to side. At its core are just-harvestedNelson Sauvin hops from New Zealand.

Shores IPA (7%)

Release: Monday, Nov. 4

Crushable. A double dry-hopped IPA based on current taproom favorites, juice forward with pulpy mango and a dank grassy finish.

Big Hugs Imperial Coffee Stout (10%)

Release: Monday, Dec. 9

An early December favorite going on 11 years, this beer is strong and warming, built around Chicago’s Dark Matter Coffee.

The annual release of Big Hugs is an event of its own—an all-around celebration of stout—which this year will take place at Balmoral on Sunday, Dec. 8. More information about the day’s happenings will be announced in the coming months.

About Half Acre Beer Co.

Half Acre Beer Co. is invested in each end of the brewing spectrum: time-honored classics and experimental, sensory-expanding releases. Founded in 2007 by Gabriel Magliaro, the company has evolved from a15-barrel brewhouse on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood into two breweries producing over 45,000 barrels annually; two taprooms serving comfortably elevated, delicious food; a workshop for custom tap handles; and a direct-to-consumer store that brings the communal Half Acre experience full circle. Its diverse portfolio ranges from the decade-old flagship Daisy CutterPale Ale, one of the original tallboy canned craft beers, to taproom-only wyld beers. In 2018, the company ranked 13th in Craft Beer & Brewing’s survey of best medium-sized breweries in the U.S. Half Acre as a company is made up of humans that respect one another, consider integrity a benchmark for success and appreciate your interest in what they make. Half Acre is at 4257 N. LincolnAve. and 2050 W. Balmoral Ave. For more, go to halfacrebeer.com.