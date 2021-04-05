Hairless Dog Products Now Available in Walmart Stores in Missouri & Ohio

MINNEAPOLIS – Hairless Dog Brewing Company is proud to announce the rollout of its popular brews to Walmart stores in Missouri and Ohio. Citra Lager and IPA cans are now available in more than 50 locations throughout the two states. Stores will be offering 6-pack cases for $8.98 each.

Consumers who want to avoid alcohol without compromising flavor seek out nonalcoholic beers, but some brews contain as much as 0.5% alcohol. Unlike category competitors who brew their NA beers with alcohol and then boil it off (a process which leaves some alcohol behind but also changes the flavor of the beer in the process), Hairless Dog Brewing Company invented an innovative brewing process in which alcohol is never introduced, making them the first 0.0% ABV craft NA beer in the country.

“We have been shipping our products to the lower 48 states, but our partnership with Walmart allows us to expand our physical footprint in the Midwest,” commented CEO & co-founder, Jeff Hollander. “We cannot wait for customers around the United States to sample our NA craft brews.”

“No other retailer provides small businesses with as many channels and avenues to success, and we’re thrilled with their response to Walmart’s first-ever virtual Open Call event,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “It’s truly inspiring to see the strong entrepreneurial spirit of the participants. Despite the challenges small businesses faced last year, they brought incredible energy, innovation and ingenuity to their product pitch meetings, and we are excited about what this means for our customers, our communities and our commitment to source an additional $250 billion in U.S. manufactured products that support American jobs.”

Hollander and Paul Pirner established the company after both deciding to opt for a life free of alcohol and their desire to make an NA beer that people wanted to drink for what it was rather than what it wasn’t. Hairless Dog Brewing currently has four styles of craft beer available, all of which are 0.0% ABV, including an IPA, Citra Lager, Coffee Stout, and Black Ale – with new flavors slated for release in 2021.

About Hairless Dog Brewing Company

Hairless Dog is the first domestic US 0.0% ABV craft beer brand, with truly alcohol-free products. Our brews are flavor-forward so you celebrate an active social life while making healthy choices. Our brews are for anyone. Whether you still enjoy traditional beers, but sometimes want the flavor profile without the alcohol, or you work from home, are pregnant, a first responder on call, or you’ve simply left alcohol behind for better health. Whatever your story, Hairless Dog is here for you to enjoy with 0% alcohol and 0.0% regrets. For more information, visit drinkhairlessdog.com.