Guilford Hall Brewery Revives Centuries-Old Triple Decoction Method

BALTIMORE, Md.— The brewing process employed to create Guilford Hall Brewery’s new Czech Amber Lager dates back to the early 1700s. The extra steps required in a triple-decoction brewing process set the stage for this lager’s distinctive taste and pays homage to the rich history of European brewing.

Developed during a time where thermometers were not widely accessible, triple-decoction mashing requires an extra vessel where a portion of the mash is moved and boiled. European brewers utilized the method extensively to better break down the sugar in the malt and combat lower quality malt at the time. Modern brewing processes eliminate the need for triple-decoction mashing; however, Guilford Hall Brewery embraced the added complexity of this time-honored technique to revive a forgotten gem in the brewing industry.

While the American beer market has long been in favor of Marzen and IPA style beers, the Czech Amber Lager shares the malt complexity of a Marzen, but surprises the palate with a hoppier finish. According to Guilford’s brewmaster, Ryan Yerdon, triple-decoction mashing is the ideal method for evoking the toasted toffee notes characteristic of the beer.

The brewhouse at Guilford Hall Brewery is perfectly equipped to successfully harness the historic beauty of traditional European brewing. Although utilizing triple-decoction can add many extra hours to the brewing process, Guilford’s brewery is designed for complexity.

About Guilford Hall Brewery

Guilford Hall Brewery offers a European-style dining experience in a revitalized historic Baltimore site. Located in the original 1898 Crown Cork & Seal factory in Station North, our brewery complex features hand-crafted beers with recipes derived from Bavarian brewing traditions. Featuring a full restaurant and bar, beer garden, whiskey lounge and event hall, Guilford’s spaces are perfect for your next gathering or event, small or large.

For More Information:

https://www.guilfordhall.com/