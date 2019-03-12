Green Man Brewery Expands Distribution to Virginia

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — With the slow decline of cold, winter weather, out of the woods and down from the mountains comes Green Man Brewery heading North. The push to widen their footprint has been ongoing over the past months, but rolling out this past week Green Man Brewing opened up their distribution network throughout the state of Virginia with Specialty Distribution.

For the past several months, Green Man has had limited distribution within the state, but now will be able to share their legendary ales with more people.

“It is a move that makes sense and will help us grow North, and only time will tell where it takes us,” said Green Man regarding their growth.

Green Man Brewery expects growth this upcoming year as it expands into more markets — including its new distribution footprint in Virginia and the newly partnered distributors in Florida to cover the Sunshine State. The Legendary Asheville brewery expects this expansion to be a huge move for the brewery and local beer lovers.

Green Man brews its flagship IPA, Porter and ESB, along with its Wayfarer American IPA, Trickster IPA and its Green Man Lager, which be available through distribution.

This new deal with Specialty distribution will finally give the brewery full coverage in the state of Virginia.

“At a time where there isn’t much North Carolina or Asheville craft in their market, this expansion couldn’t have happened at a better time. We believe it is going to be a strong move for us,” said Green Man.