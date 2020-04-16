Green Flash Launches Low ABV Brands for Summer

SAN DIEGO – Green Flash Brewing Company is proud to announce the launch of Beter, its first USDA certified organic wheat beer infused with acai berries and black tea. Beter, a 4.2% ABV full-flavored wheat beer, joins the recently released Saturhaze IPA, a 4.2% ABV easy-drinking hazy IPA, just in time for summer.

Beter beer pushes the craft beer boundaries for Green Flash as a USDA-certified, organic, fruited wheat beer. Beter pours with a golden wheat hue and offers a full-flavored yet refreshing beer that balances acai berry sweetness with hints of black tea. This new beer will also have new, fresh, clean white packaging look and feel. The beer will officially launch in May and can be found in all Sprouts Market locations in California and Arizona, and in select stores of retailers such as Ralph’s and Raley’s.

Saturhaze IPA keeps the good times floating with a bright hazy pour and refreshing tropical citrus flavors with an extra crisp finish. The illustrative packaging features Haze the beer dog (@hazethebeerdog) who believes Saturhaze is not just a day, but a poolside state of mind. Eventually, pools everywhere will be filled with people and grills will be lit, but in the meantime, kickback and float through with an ice-cold Saturhaze.

“We mentioned last year that innovation will be a cornerstone for Green Flash, and we believe Saturhaze and Beter hit the low-ABV craft beer trends that consumers are actively seeking, and offer the opportunity to bring new drinkers into craft beer,” states Brewmaster Erik Jensen. “Most importantly, however, we feel that these brands authentically fit the Southern Californian coastal lifestyle that is true to Green Flash.”

Saturhaze IPA and Beter will both be offered year-round in 6-pack 12oz cans and draft.

About Green Flash Brewing Company

Green Flash is an award-winning, independently owned and operated craft brewery founded in 2002 to bring fresh ideas and a sense of adventure to craft beer. Today, Brewmaster Erik Jensen leads brewing operations with unconventional ingredients and an obsession over every detail of the brewing process. Green Flash brews an eclectic lineup of specialty craft beers and distributes them throughout California and selected Southwestern and Northeastern U.S. markets. Headquartered in San Diego, Green Flash produces and sells the Green Flash and Alpine portfolio of beers. For more information, please visit www.greenflashbrew.com.