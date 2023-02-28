Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company Releases Fossilized, Imperial Amber Ale, in Continued Innovation Move

WORCESTER, Mass.— Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, America’s First All-Imperial Brewery, released Fossilized, a brand new Imperial Amber Ale. The release follows shortly after four new beers were announced at the start of 2023 to highlight the brewery’s strategy of leveraging their reputation as the premier provider of all-imperial beers with an eye towards ongoing innovation in imperialized styles.

Fossilized is a robust, balanced Imperial Amber Ale dry-hopped with Chinook and Centennial hops, both of which are prevalent in some of the traditional West Coast style beers that informed a lot of early consumer decisions in craft beer. The style choice is also a ‘throwback’ to some of the gateway beers that defined early craft beer.

“Ambers are nostalgic for many craft beer drinkers,” said Colleen Quinn, CEO of Greater Good. “A lot of people remember an amber as one of the first craft beers they ever drank. We thought it would be a great style to imperialize – a sort of reintroduction to a classic that offers something unique. And the name was just perfect: fossilized, preserved in amber. A style that endures.”

Fossilized joins recent entries to the Greater Good portfolio that imperialize traditionally low ABV styles: Bombshell, a smooth, refreshing imperial blonde ale, and Absolute Clarity, a fan-sourced clear IPA. Look for continued innovations and new products from Greater Good in the coming months.

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company was founded as America's First All-Imperial Brewery in 2016. Located in Worcester, MA, Greater Good brews a variety of high octane – yet smooth-drinking IPAs, porters, stouts, and ales. Brewed with dedication to crafting excellent beers that range from 8-12% ABV range and available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Hampshire.

