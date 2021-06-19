Great Notion Launches First Video Game, Expanded Shipping and Delivery

PORTLAND, Ore. – Great Notion (GN), the brewery known for fun characters, hazy, fruit-forward IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours and stouts, is launching version three of its groundbreaking mobile app. GN continues to stay one-of-a-kind in the beer world by dropping a lumberjack-themed video game, expanded shipping and delivery zones, gifting options, and overall improved functionality and speed of the app.

iOS users get a sneak peek at the Climb, the first of three major interactive features currently in the works. It brings to life GN character Victoria Lane and lets players virtually climb trees and earn points  as they progress. Accruing points in the Great Notion App allows users to advance in levels and receive exclusive perks and rewards. Android users can expect to see more on the games front in the coming months.

“At Great Notion, we strive to Keep Beer Fun! Whether it’s through crazy flavors like Fluff (a cotton candy-inspired beer), our space-forest themed beer boxes, or by dropping our very own video game!” exclaims co-founder and CEO Paul Reiter. “Too often, beer can get boring or nerdy. We want to engage not just those beer aficionados but regular folks who want to be inspired and have fun. Especially after 2020 – we all need it!”

The app update will expand Great Notion’s local delivery and nationwide shipping zones. Shipping in Oregon and Washington began earlier this year and is now expanded to include Ohio, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington DC, Nevada, and Anchorage, Alaska. A new partnership with Doordash allows GN to expand the delivery zone to include Seattle, allowing for more flexibility with scheduled delivery windows, and no minimum order for customers. Through the partnership, Portland and Seattle beer fans within a ten mile radius of any of the five GN taproom locations will soon be able to order beer and have it delivered same-day.

Many GN beer fans will be pleased to now be permitted to assign a designated proxy for pick up when placing their order, an option that has previously been unavailable to customers. In addition to designated proxies, V3 of the app will also allow users to send beer as a gift to anyone of age within the designated shipping and delivery zones.

ABOUT GREAT NOTION

Great Notion (GNB) is a brewery started by three friends and neighbors in Portland, OR that offers hazy, fruit-forward IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours & stouts sold directly to customers through a creative new mobile app. GN has won numerous Gold and Silver medals, including accolades at World Beer Cup, GABF, Best of Craft Beer Awards, and Oregon Beer Awards, as well as the 2018 #1 IPA in America from Paste Magazine. GN has 5 taprooms in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:
https://greatnotion.com

