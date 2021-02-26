Great Lakes Brewing Company Introduces Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat

New Better-For-You Year-Round Brew Launches March 1

CLEVELAND — Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces the release of new year-round Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat, a refreshing low calorie ale brewed with real citrus purée and peel.

Releasing March 1 throughout GLBC’s distribution footprint, Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat is a “better-for-you” Wheat Ale with just 105 calories, 4.0% ABV, a sessionable light body, and bursts of citrus aroma and flavor thanks to the addition of orange and lemon purée and peel. Crushworthy will release in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs and 15-Packs, and Draft.

Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat is GLBC’s first entry into the low calorie space, and joins the brewery’s growing portfolio of year-round offerings in cans. “We’re excited to bring another unique style to our year-round brand family,” says CEO Mark King. “Crushworthy is lighter, sessionable, and fruit-forward with a really delicious and crushable flavor. It fills a need for active and wellness-minded drinkers who don’t want to sacrifice craft, body, and taste when choosing a beverage.”

Crushworthy’s can artwork features a tattoo-inspired illustration of a juicy citrus heart by artist Sam Hadley, framed by bright yellow accents. The artwork speaks to Crushworthy’s playful and crushable nature, as the beer makes a perfect match for year-round recreation and relaxation.

Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat is available now in the GLBC gift shop and releases March 1 throughout GLBC’s distribution footprint in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs, 15-Packs, and Draft. Customers can also find Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat in GLBC’s new Gimme Five! Variety Pack 15-Pack, which features three of each of a mix of five refreshing beers: Dortmunder Gold Lager, Burning River Pale Ale, Great Lakes IPA, Hazecraft IPA, and Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat.

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.