Great Lakes Brewing Co. Names Mark King as CEO

Cleveland’s Great Lakes Brewing Co. has appointed long-time beer and spirits executive Mark King as its next CEO.

King, who most recently served as president of BeatBox Beverages and co-founded Austin Eastciders in 2013, supplants Bill Boor, who unexpectedly exited the 31-year-old, Ohio-headquartered craft brewery after four years in April to become the CEO of Phoenix, Arizona-based Cavco Industries, which makes manufactured housing.

According to a press release, King will lead Great Lakes’ daily operations and be tasked with driving the company’s growth and development strategy. He will join Great Lakes’ leadership team, which includes co-owners and founders Patrick and Daniel Conway.

“Great Lakes is a well-respected company with a rich history, strong values, and a wonderful employee culture,” King said in the release. “I’m thrilled to join GLBC’s great leadership team, share my experience with this storied brewery, and help to grow the business while maintaining all the things that make this place special.”

King brings more than three decades of experience to the post, including 20 years as a VP for Anheuser-Busch, nearly three years as a VP for Beam Suntory, and nearly two years as national sales director for Shiner-maker The Gambrinus Company.

King co-founded Austin Eastciders in 2013 but departed the company in 2017 to become CEO of Twisted X Brewing in Dripping Springs, Texas. He moved to party-punch maker BeatBox Beverages in 2018.

Great Lakes, which ranked as the Brewers Association’s 20th largest craft brewery in 2018, produced 136,551 barrels of beer in 2018, down 3% compared to the previous year. Also in 2018, the company implemented an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

A press release announcing King’s hiring is included after the jump.