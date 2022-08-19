Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces Return of Blackout Stout

CLEVELAND – Great Lakes® Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the return of Blackout Stout Imperial Stout to its 2022 seasonal portfolio.

Named for the infamous 2003 blackout that hit the Northeast United States, Blackout Stout returns to GLBC’s seasonal lineup in package and draft beginning September 12, 2022, after a three-year hiatus.

A two-time World Beer Cup medalist, Blackout Stout Imperial Stout has long been a fan favorite with its bold roasted character and rich complexity.

While the limited barrel-aged version of Blackout Stout has remained an annual release, this is the first time the original Blackout Stout will be available in package since 2019. Customers can expect to find Blackout Stout in Draft (limited) and 4-Pack Bottles with a reimagined label by illustrator Sam Hadley beginning Monday, September 12 in all of GLBC’s distribution markets.

About the Beer:

Flavor: Rich roasted barley and black malt illuminate the senses in this pitch-dark Imperial Stout

ABV: 9.9%

IBU: 50

Packaging: 4-Pack Bottles, Draft (Limited)

Market Release: Beginning Monday, September 12 GLBC

Gift Shop Release: Friday, September 2

About Great Lakes® Brewing Co.:

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC serves 14 states and Washington DC with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative craft beers including Dortmunder Gold® Lager, Hazecraft® IPA, Crushworthy® Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings. Learn more at greatlakesbrewing.com