Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces 2021 Lineup, New Brands, Cans

CLEVELAND — Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces a refreshed lineup for 2021 featuring new brands and artwork, returning favorites in new packages, and more canned offerings than ever before.

INTRODUCING CRUSHWORTHY LO-CAL CITRUS WHEAT

GLBC’s refreshing new “better for you” brew Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat releases in March, 2021. At 105 Calories and 4.0% ABV, Crushworthy is a perfectly crushable thirst quencher. A light-bodied wheat beer bursting with real citrus peel and purée, and featuring vibrant artwork by illustrator Sam Hadley, Crushworthy brings fresh and lively flavor and color to GLBC’s year-round portfolio. Releasing in 16 oz. Cans, 12 oz. Can 6-Packs and 15-Packs, and Draft.

IMPERIAL IPA SERIES IN 16 OZ. CAN 4-PACKS, FEATURING NEW BRANDS

Bold flavors, premium ingredients, and legendary lore combine in GLBC’s new Imperial IPA Series, launching in 16 oz. Can 4-Packs. Returning cult favorites Chillwave Double IPA (March), Lake Erie Monster Imperial IPA (May), and Nosferatu Imperial Red IPA (August) join newcomers Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA, brewed with Trident, Zappa, and Simcoe hops (June), and Dank Demon Imperial Dank IPA (in development, November). Each brand in the series features monstrous new artwork and packaging. Available seasonally in 16 oz. Can 4-Packs and Draft.

SEASONAL FAVORITES TRANSITION TO CANS

In 2020, GLBC launched operations at their new canning line and warehouse facility, finally making it possible for the brewery to release several storied brands in cans for the first time. Building upon the success of canned releases in 2020, GLBC will add new seasonal cans in 2021. Mexican Lager with Lime, 2020 limited release favorite Lemon Hefeweizen, and Ohio City Oatmeal Stout will release seasonally in cans only, while classics Conway’s Irish Ale, Oktoberfest, and Christmas Ale will be available in both bottles and cans for 2021.

NEW GIMME FIVE! 15-CAN VARIETY PACK

In addition to GLBC’s year-round 12 oz. Bottle Variety 12-Pack, a 15-Can Variety Pack featuring a mix of tried-and-true and new releases launches in 2021. The Gimme Five! Variety Pack includes three 12 oz. Cans of Dortmunder Gold Lager, Burning River Pale Ale, Great Lakes IPA, 2020’s new year-round Hazecraft IPA, and 2021’s new year-round Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. will continue to innovate with new brands and packaging in 2021, with additional limited release beers and a new year-round Tropical IPA currently in development. More details will be announced by the brewery as release dates approach.

GREAT LAKES BREWING CO. 2021 RELEASE CALENDAR

YEAR-ROUND BRANDS:

Dortmunder Gold Lager (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 16 oz. Can, 6-Pack Can, 15-Pack Can, Draft)

Eliot Ness Amber Lager (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, Draft)

Burning River Pale Ale (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

Great Lakes IPA (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

Hazecraft IPA (16 oz. Can, 6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

Commodore Perry IPA (6-Pack Bottle, 6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

Edmund Fitzgerald Porter (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, Draft)

Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat (NEW!16 oz. Can, 6-Pack Can, 15-Pack Can, Draft)

Tropical IPA (NEW!Releasing August, 2020; More Details to Follow)

SEASONAL CANS:

JAN: Conway’s Irish Ale (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

JAN:Bierwolf Dunkelweizen (16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

MAR: Chillwave Double IPA (Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

MAR: Mexican Lager with Lime (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

MAY: Lemon Hefeweizen (16 oz. Can, 6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

MAY: Lake Erie Monster Imperial IPA (Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

JUNE: Tidal Fury Imperial Hazy IPA (NEW!Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

AUG: Oktoberfest (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

AUG: Nosferatu Imperial Red IPA (Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

OCT: Ohio City Oatmeal Stout (6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

NOV: Christmas Ale (6-Pack Bottle, 12-Pack Bottle, 16 oz. Can, 6-Pack Can, 12-Pack Can, Draft)

NOV: Dank Demon Imperial IPA (NEW!Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Pack, Draft)

VARIETY PACKS:

GLBC 12-Pack Bottle Variety Pack (3 of Each: Dortmunder Gold Lager, Eliot Ness Amber Lager, Commodore Perry IPA, Edmund Fitzgerald Porter)

Gimme Five! 15-Pack Can Variety Pack(NEW! 3 of Each: Dortmunder Gold Lager, Burning River Pale Ale, Great Lakes IPA, Hazecraft IPA, Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat)

###

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.:

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility. To learn more visit greatlakesbrewing.com