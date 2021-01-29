Great Divide Unveils Updated Titan IPA Recipe for #FlagshipFebruary

DENVER – Since 2004, Titan IPA has been part of the Great Divide Brewing Co. portfolio and remains one of the brewery’s most popular and bestselling beers. Titan received a design update in 2019 and in 2021 the beer underwent its first notable recipe update since its inception.

“Tastes change,” explained Great Divide founder and president, Brian Dunn. “Today’s beer drinker is not necessarily looking for hop bitterness to be the predominant sensory experience in an IPA. We felt it was time to bring the bitterness of Titan down while highlighting flavors that have come to define a contemporary American IPA. We’ve made a version of Titan that will please the purists and also appeal to modern IPA drinkers.”

In addition to the Centennial and Amarillo hops that Titan has always featured, the new formula will include Simcoe, Mosaic and Citra. Though bitterness has been decreased, pine and citrus characteristics remain, and hints of stone fruit will be evident.

On the malt side, Great Divide’s brewing team added depth and complexity to enhance flavors and aromas and to help balance the bitterness. Overall, the drinker will experience a Titan that has reduced bitterness, a truly supportive malt backbone, complementary pine and citrus notes with a kiss of stone fruit.

“While we continue to drive innovation and consistently bring out new beers, it is important that we regularly revisit our flagship beers to make sure they meet or exceed the expectations of our brewing team and the customers who have supported Great Divide for the last 26 years,” continued Dunn.

“Revisiting the brewing process and ingredients for our highest volume beer is a bold move but that is what we have prided ourselves on all these years…being BOLD. We didn’t want to dismiss the changes we are making; we are proud of them and feel like we need to share this update with our loyal supporters. Has Titan changed? Yes. Will you still recognize it as Titan? Yes. Without a doubt, this is the best Titan IPA possible.”

The retooled Titan was packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs starting in January and the brewery has been retelling the Titan saga through its #TitanTuesday campaign on social media.

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character?isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit?www.greatdivide.com.