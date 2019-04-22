Great Divide Opens Brewpub at Denver Airport, Expands Distribution to Wyoming

DENVER – Great Divide Brewing Company is pleased to announce the Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen at Denver International Airport (DEN) is now open. Teaming with HMSHost, the Brewhouse and Kitchen will offer an unmatched airport experience with craft beer, a distinctive food menu and elevated cocktails.

“Great Divide opened in 1994 and ever since DIA opened in 1995 we’ve been interested in having a location there,” said Great Divide Brewing Co. founder, Brian Dunn. “It feels great to see it finally come to fruition! Great Divide has been in the Denver community for 25 years and having the Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen on Concourse C of DIA supports our strategy of being a strong regional brewery with a focus on our own backyard.”

Beyond a greater presence at the home airport, Great Divide will also be expanding its distribution footprint. Having already landed on both coasts, the brewery is re-focusing on its regional availability, launching in Wyoming.

“I’m excited to say that we recently started distributing in Wyoming, and we are now in all of the states surrounding Colorado,” explained Dunn. “We have wonderful partners in Wyoming and we look forward to working with them in our backyard. Laramie and Cheyenne are so close to us that those towns feel like an extension of Northern Colorado, so it makes a lot of sense for us to be there.”

In Wyoming, Great Divide will partner with Cheyenne/Laramie Beverage, Western Distributing and Metz Beverage.

About Great Divide Brewing Company

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit our website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.