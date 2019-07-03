Great Divide Brewing Company Releases New Lager Offering

DENVER – Just in time for Independence Day, Great Divide Brewing Company is thrilled to announce its newest year-round packaged beer: Great Divide Lager. Available in 12oz 6-packs and 19.2oz cans, the beer is the perfect way to celebrate summer.

“Great Divide has long been known for its big, bold beers,” explained Bill Bertsch, Sr. Director of Brewery Operations, “but Lager shows the range of our brewing team. They have created a crisp, clean, refreshing beer that has quickly become a favorite around the brewery.”

From the mountain top to the tailgate, Great Divide Lager is an uncomplicated beer fit for any occasion. Featuring a blend of noble and new world hops along with German malts and a traditional Lager yeast, Great Divide Lager is a crisp, refreshing and easy drinking beer that is meant to be enjoyed repeatedly.

“We’re excited to roll Great Divide Lager out across our entire distribution footprint,” continued Bertsch. “This beer will provide a lighter complement to our already stellar lineup of core, seasonal and Tank Farm beers.”

The can design is simple and harkens back to those easy-drinking lagers generations of beer drinkers have enjoyed over the years. The tagline reads: When Thirst Strikes Great Minds Drink Alike. Great Divide debuted the new Lager at its 25th Anniversary Party, celebrated June 22nd.

About Great Divide Brewing Company

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit www.greatdivide.com.