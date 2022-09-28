Great Divide Brewing Co. Unveils Collaboration with Laws Whiskey House + Yeti Variety Pack

DENVER, Colorado – Great Divide Brewing Co. is excited to announce a few new entries into the Yeti Imperial Stout clan, chief among them a much-anticipated partnership with Laws Whiskey House on 2022 Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout.

“We are thrilled to be working with Laws Whiskey House for our 2022 Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout release,” said Great Divide Founder and President, Brian Dunn. “Laws is local, our two businesses are independent and like-minded, and they are a great producer of whiskey. Their recently emptied, high quality barrels lead to a perfectly nuanced Barrel Aged Yeti. It’s been a wonderful partnership and it shows in the beer.”

Aged for 12 months, Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout has been a mainstay in the Great Divide portfolio since as far back as 2010. This is the first year, however, the Denver brewery has called out a specific barrel partner.

“We love seeing our barrels have a second life after we’ve made whiskey with them,” explained Laws Whiskey House Founder, Al Laws. “It’s great being a small part of another Denver-based company’s creative work making bold, high-quality and flavorful products.

“We also have a history with Great Divide Brewing Co. Most don’t know Great Divide grabbed our first 12 used barrels for a barrel-finishing project during the winter of 2014/15. That’s why we were really excited about creating the Laws Barred Aged Yeti Imperial Stout with our ex-bourbon barrels. It’s amazing to be able to trace flavors in our whiskey to this beer.”

Beyond the new look Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout, Great Divide is also rolling out a limited-release Yeti variety 12-pack featuring four different variants of the imperial stout. The package contains S’mores Yeti, Peppermint Bark Yeti, Big Yeti (exclusive to this pack) and Espresso Yeti—a former favorite Yeti variant that has not been available since 2017. The package will be available from October through December.

And, in November, Gingerbread Yeti Imperial Stout will be the fourth and last Yeti variant released in 2022 in 19.2oz cans. Laws Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout will start hitting shelves this week and GABF attendees can sample both Laws Barrel Aged Yeti and Gingerbread Yeti at the brewery’s booth (booth 7-1). Beyond the beer, Laws and Great Divide have partnered on a contest where one lucky entrant willwin the Yeti’s Bar, a barrel bar constructed from a Laws barrel used to age this year’s Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout.

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is?Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and?one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 19 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character?isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe.

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a whiskey driven, grain-to-glass distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow the grain, the people who make the whiskey, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on-grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high elevation-grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels.

