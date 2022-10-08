Great American Beer Festival Competition Honors 2022 Winners

300 medals awarded to 268 breweries in nation’s largest professional beer competition

Denver, Colo. — The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition awarded 300 medals to the best commercial breweries in the United States. Presented by the Brewers Association (BA), GABF is the nation’s largest professional beer competition and the premier symbol of brewing excellence.

Award-winning breweries received prestigious gold, silver, and bronze medals in 98 beer categories covering 177 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country. In addition, three GABF Collaboration medals pairing two professional breweries, and three GABF Pro-Am medals pairing homebrewers with professional brewers, were announced. The awards ceremony was held at the Bellco Theatre in Denver during the 40th anniversary Great American Beer Festival.

The competition took place in three phases over a period of nine days and was judged by 235 beer experts from seven countries, including the U.S. In addition to 9,904 commercial brewery entries, the judging panel also evaluated 35 Pro-Am entries and 94 Collaboration entries. The competition was made possible with the help of 310 volunteers.

“Each year the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer,” said Chris Williams, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. “With 9,904 entries, this year’s competition was the most competitive to date. Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.”

View the 2022 winners or watch awards ceremony.

GABF COMPETITION STATISTICS

36th edition of the GABF competition

9,904 beers judged

177 beer styles

2,154 breweries in the competition from 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico

235 judges

310 volunteers

Average number of competition beers entered in each category: 99

Category with the highest number of entries: American Style India Pale Ale (423 entries)

300 total medals awarded, including 3 Pro-Am and 3 Collaboration medals

268 medal-winning breweries

301 first-time GABF entrants

18 first-time GABF winners

MOST-ENTERED STYLE CATEGORIES

The winners of the top five most-entered categories were:

Category 64: American Style India Pale Ale (423 entries) – Sponsored by Micro Matic

GOLD: More Dodge Less RAM | Comrade Brewing Co. | Denver, CO

SILVER: Dankster Squad | Riip Beer Co. | Huntington Beach, CA

BRONZE: Hop-Fu! | North Park Beer Co. | San Diego, CA

Category 65: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale (375 entries) – Sponsored by Antigo Zeon

GOLD: Anhyzer Kush | Flatland Brewing Co. | Elk Grove, CA

SILVER: IPO IPA | White Rock Alehouse & Brewery | Dallas, TX

BRONZE: RAD AF | City Barrel Brewing Co. | Kansas City, MO

Category 45: German-Style Pilsener (233 entries)

GOLD: Industry | The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. | Austin, TX

SILVER: Pils | Von Ebert Brewing – Pearl | Portland, OR

BRONZE: German Pilsner | Shred Monk Brewery and Coffeehouse | Bozeman, MT

Category 81: German Wheat Ale (209 entries)

GOLD: Alpenglow | Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon | North Central, OH

SILVER: Kristal Weizen | Bearded Tang Brewing | Stanton, CA

BRONZE: Wild Pitch | SandLot Brewery | Denver, CO

Category 50: German-Style Maerzen (207 entries)

GOLD: Oktoberfest | Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. | Waltham, MA

SILVER: Docktoberfest | Dry Dock Brewing Co. – North Dock | Aurora, CO

BRONZE: Great Dane Oktoberfest | Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co. – Downtown | Madison, WI

MOST-MEDALED BREWERYNorth Park Beer Co. | San Diego, CA

GOLD: English India Pale Ale or New Zealand India Pale Ale (Cat. 59)

SILVER: Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale (Cat. 67)BRONZE: American-Style India Pale Ale (Cat. 64)

BRONZE: Imperial India Pale Ale (Cat. 66)

COLLABORATION COMPETITION (94 entries) See criteria here.

GOLD: Templin Family Guava Coconut | Templin Family Brewing / Shades Brewing | Salt Lake City, UT

SILVER: Chicago Peaks Kölsch | Westbound & Down Brewing Co. / Bierstadt Lagerhaus | San Diego, CA

BRONZE: Guns Out For Grain Out | Pizza Port Ocean Beach / Chula Vista Brewery | Karl Strauss | Nickel Beer | San Diego, CA

PRO-AM COMPETITION (35 entries) See criteria here.

Sponsored by Country Malt Group, Briess Malt & Ingredients, and White Labs

GOLD: Kaltrauch | Confluence Brewing Co. | AHA members Randy Daniels & KC McKinney | Des Moines, IA

SILVER: Sticky Fingers Saison | CooperSmith’s Pub and Brewing | AHA Member Mark Pennick | Fort Collins, CO

BRONZE: Alt Ale | Shoe Tree Brewing Co. | AHA Member Eric Coffman |Carson City, NV

The 2022 Great American Beer Festival was made possible in part by the generous support of its sponsors.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,700-plus U.S. breweries and more than 38,000 homebrewers. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con™, National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® and Zymurgy® magazines, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 13672 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.