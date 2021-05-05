Grand Canyon Brewery Releases Summer Seasonal

Williams, AZ – Just in time for outdoor adventures and backyard cookouts, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery has released its summer seasonal beer, Sacred Saguaro Lager. This medium bodied brew is smooth with hints of nutty caramel flavor. Coming in at 6.2% ABV you’ll be sipping on this incredibly refreshing beer all summer long.

Sacred Saguaro is a Vienna-style lager made with Vienna and Munich malt + Saphir hops. It’s a tallboy can that’s available in retail stores in 16oz four packs and on tap at your favorite bars and restaurants. Or, escape the summer heat and head to the high country in Williams, AZ for a pint at Grand Canyon Brewing Company & Distillery.

“We developed Sacred Saguaro about seven years ago to capture the essence of a summer sunset in Arizona and we look forward to its return each season. The rich flavor and beautiful copper color really set this brew apart from other summer lagers,” Alexander Phillips, Director of Sales, Marketing and National Accounts, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery.

About Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery

Located in historic downtown Williams, Arizona at 301 North 7th Street, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery is a family owned and operated craft brewery producing over a dozen craft brews each year. In 2017, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery began distilling craft spirits including vodka, rum, gin and whiskey. Most recently, they launched a line of canned vodka soda drinks.

In Williams, the smell of bubbling yeast and fresh hops fill the air as the brewing team works to create their award-winning beers. Brew tanks and stainless-steel fermenters fill the production room next to a cozy taproom with local beer, roaring fireplace, rustic décor and full-service kitchen. The Flagstaff brewpub is located just a few miles down the road and serves lunch, dinner and a side of heaping fun with a full-service bar, games and novelty merchandise.

For More Information:

https://www.grandcanyonbrewery.com/home