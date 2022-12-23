Goodwood Adds 4th Bourbon to Spirits Lineup

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is excited to announce the release of the fourth spirit in their line of bourbons, a Walnut Brown Bourbon. The bourbon, finished in Goodwood’s award-winning Walnut Brown Ale barrels, has tasting notes of toffee, biscuit and oak leaving you with a nutty finish. It will be available through distribution and for purchase at Goodwood locations in mid-December.

Goodwood spirits are Kentucky based aged in their used beer barrels. Until now, their series has included two bourbon expressions and one rye. Through a partnership with Green River Distilling in Owensboro, Kentucky, Goodwood has been able to perfect their process of producing, finishing and packaging bourbon to meet increasing demands. All products have an emphasis placed on quality and craftsmanship, with months of preparation and experimentation going into each spirit. Bourbons are aged in new charred white oak American barrels for four to eight years, before being finished in beer barrels, for a special flavor that can only develop by aging for this long. The beer-barrel aging lends malt sweetness and a cocoa character to the robust whiskey tones of vanilla and sweet caramel.

“A great bourbon brings people together. This holiday season, we hope bourbon lovers choose to celebrate with something from our spirits line.” Thomas Crockett, VP of Bourbon

A bourbon release dinner will be hosted by Goodwood this January. More details to come.

Goodwood Spirits are currently available in select retail stores throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington. All Goodwood products can also be purchased at Goodwood locations and online.

ABOUT GOODWOOD BREWING + SPIRITS

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is dedicated to making the highest quality beers, barrel finished spirits and made from scratch food. We believe what’s good for bourbon is good for beer. Goodwood’s Louisville brewery is one of Kentucky’s longest continuously operated breweries, having started operations in 1990.

Goodwood beers are distributed in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Goodwood restaurants are located in Columbus OH, Frankfort KY, Indianapolis IN, Lexington KY and Louisville KY.

For More Information:

https://goodwoodbrewing.com