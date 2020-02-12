GoodLife Brewing Announces 2020 Beer Release Calendar

BEND, Ore. — 2020 is going to be a year of blending GoodLife’s core products with the releases of more barrel aged beers. We added two 15 bbl tanks a year ago and those have proven to be incredibly valuable to our brewers ability to push R&D further than they have before. With the increased creative ability, the feedback in our pub has been amazing and allowed us to put a bigger emphasis on balancing our yearly offerings to the masses.

GoodLife Brewing owner, Ty Barnett, said “We are very excited about the new beers coming out this year. Our goal is to always keep our brew team challenged and excited but more importantly to keep it fun! Those who have visited our tasting room here at the brewery in Bend have been really blown away with our tap line-up. We have let our fans be the judges for what to keep making more of through our Pub Exclusive beers. I, for one, am stoked to make some more of these delicious brews for more to try.”

Music and beer is still the passion of the brewery and as we enter year three of our partnership with G. Love and Special Sauce the connection still runs deep. With the success of last years The Juice IPA and G. Love’s recent album release, The Juice, we are keeping the beer the same as last year! Why change a great beer and in conjunction with G. Love and Special Sauce touring throughout the Northwest in March, we will be releasing The Juice IPA two months earlier than normal to get the hops flowing.

Speaking of hops, our “HoppyLife” series, which is available in draft only, will feature Mountain Rescue Dry Hop Pale Ale, Oh Daaaank! Hazy IPA, Beach Life Pineapple Pale Ale, Evil Sister IIIPA, Pinot Beer, 150 Hippies Fresh Hop IPA, and Redside Red IPA.

On the not so hoppy side of the brewery, the barrels that will be emptied this year for our “In the Woods” series, which will also be draft only, will be Reserve Saison, Apricot Wild Ale, Pinot Beer Barrel Aged, Big Winter Barleywine, Bourbon Big Winter, Bourbon Imperial Stout, and Yukon Cornelius Spiced Winter Ale.

For more information about GoodLife Brewing and our Adventurous Ales visit www.goodlifebrewing.com or follow us on IG @goodlifebrewing.