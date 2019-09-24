GoodLife Brewing Adds Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale to Year-Round Lineup

BEND, Ore. — Capitalizing off of the success of draft sales, GoodLife Brewing announces the year-round addition of Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale in cans starting at the end of this September. Methodically evolving our packaged offerings has always been an emphasis so we can continue driving draft sales while getting cans in the hands of new customers.

GoodLife Brewing’s owner, Ty Barnett, said “I am very excited about adding another beer to our year-round lineup. We have spent the last couple of years working on perfecting the process of making a great Hazy. Sippy Cup has been a labor of love; from selecting the hops we use to give it super juicy flavors to the yeast we chose and the fermentation needs that it requires in order to hold the hazy stable and not fall out of suspension. Sippy Cup Hazy Pale is another excellent addition to our craft can lineup here at GoodLife.”

Sippy Cup is a hazy golden Pale Ale with a thick creamy head, bursting with juicy hop flavor and aroma. Utilizing a yeast strain from Imperial Organic Yeast, aptly named “Juice,” we used a light malt bill with fruit forward hops Galaxy, Mosaic, and El Dorado. Melon, pineapple, black tea, and citrus notes are up front in the aroma on this 6.4% ABV treat. A light, medium bodied mouthfeel finishes with a burst of citrus/tropical flavors and a very subtle bitterness.

GoodLife Brewing will be distributing Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale year-round in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho in 6-pack cans at bottle shops and independent chains. To celebrate the launch of the cans, GoodLife Brewing will be having a Sippy Cup release party at our pub in Bend on Monday, September 30th from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

