GoodLife Brewing Adds Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale and Bavarian Lager to Draft Lineup

BEND, Ore.—It is hard to close the door on a year that brought a second consecutive GABF Gold Medal for Sweet As! Pacific Ale, but doing so is easier when you know that 2019 is going to be one for the books. GoodLife Brewing is keeping our core packaging products the same this year, however to continue to drive draft sales we are adding Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale and Bavarian Lager to our 2019 year-round draft lineup.

Sippy Cup is a hazy yet brightly golden color Pale Ale with a thick creamy head, bursting with juicy hop flavor and aroma. Utilizing a yeast strain from Imperial Organic Yeast, aptly named “Juice,” we used a light malt bill with fruit forward hops Galaxy, Mosaic, and El Dorado. Melon, pineapple, black tea, and citrus notes are up front in the aroma on this 6.4 percent ABV treat. A light, medium bodied mouthfeel finishes with a burst of citrus/tropical flavors and a very subtle bitterness. Eliminate foamy mustache face by getting yourself a Sippy Cup Hazy Pale.

Bavarian Lager is a true German Helles style lager recipe combined with European and US hop varietals making this beer crisp and refreshing. Clean American bettering hops along with a few late additions of German Czech Saaz hops provide pleasant hop aroma and put a NW spin on this traditional style. At 5 percent and 20 IBU’s, it is a light and drinkable beer with a clear golden straw color.

Both Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale and Bavarian Lager will be available throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Vermont and Hawaii in 1/6 BBL and 1/2 BBL kegs starting this week.