Good River Beer Releases First Variety 12-Pack

DENVER — Good River Beer, a Colorado-based and purpose-driven craft brewery, has been working on something special to release for World Water Day – a collection of four beers in one variety pack. Today, March 23rd, Good River Beer’s first Mixed 12-Pack will hit shelves.

In this variety pack you will find four styles that range from drinking easy Ales to big hoppy IPA’s – all crafted for your different adventures spent outside, and spent on the river.

The styles include fan-favorites like Class V (5), a big and bold West-Coast style IPA, and American, a clean and crisp Pilsner that packs more flavor than you might expect. Next to those is the latest release, Hey Fishy Fishy Hazy IPA. Hey Fishy Fishy is a juicy and aromatic Hazy IPA with oats and flaked barley that create a silky, full mouthfeel, and hops that lend generous citrus and fruit notes. Rounding out the group is River Right, a silky-smooth Tropical Fruit Ale with bright notes of coconut and passion fruit.

“I love how the packaging speaks to who we are,” says Co-Founder, Adam Odoski. “Doing a little more good in the world is why we do what we do, and why we started Good River Beer. Craft beer is the way we make that happen. We pride ourselves on brewing quality beer, not taking any shortcuts, and adding value to our communities.”

Every Good River Beer purchase helps support river conservation efforts through their nonprofit, 2% for Rivers. Additional details on Good River Beer’s Mixed Pack are below. For additional information please visit goodriverbeer.com

Package: Three 12 oz. cans per brand

Distribution: Throughout Colorado through Breakthru Beverage

Available March 23rd

About Good River Beer

Good River Beer prides themselves on brewing inspirational styles with high quality ingredients as well as supporting river conservation at the same time. Good River Beer styles are all uniquely named after rivers or river themes. Every beer purchased helps support nonprofit organizations and partners focused on local river conservation efforts. For more information about Good River Beer, please visit goodriverbeer.com

In addition to being available at liquor and grocery stores, you can purchase mixed 12-packs to-go at Good River Beer’s taproom.

For More Information: https://goodriverbeer.com/