Good River Beer Adds Mango Blonde Ale to Core Lineup

DENVER – Good River Beer, is adding to their year-round lineup with Horsethief Mango Blonde Ale.

Horsethief is an easy-drinking Blonde Ale with Mango. A dash of mango personality keeps things interesting, while the honey and wheat malts set the tone. A restrained hop bitterness lets everything else shine through just like a red rock canyon sunset.

Horsethief Mango Blonde Ale is named after the Ruby Horsethief Canyon that is part of Westwater Canyon on the Colorado River. This stretch of water is known for its beautiful canyon country, gentle waters and mellow river rafting adventures. “It’s a river trip we’ve done over a dozen times,” adds, Co-Founder, Adam Odoski. “It’s a classic trip, that is near and dear to us and is easy to get to without having to make a 3 day commitment. It’s also where I met my wife!”

Good River Beer is excited to release Horsethief and has announced that it is starting to hit shelves.

Horsethief is 5% ABV, 20 IBU, and is available in 12 oz. 6-packs, Half Barrel Kegs, and Sixth Barrel Kegs. For more information on where you can buy Horsethief, please visit goodriverbeer.com

About Good River Beer

Good River Beer prides themselves on brewing inspirational styles with high quality ingredients while making the most profound impact on river conservation. Good River Beer styles are all uniquely named after rivers or river themes, and every beer purchased helps support river conservation. 2% of every beer sold is donated to the nonprofit 2% For Rivers, which benefits local river conservation organizations and activities.

For More Information: goodriverbeer.com/