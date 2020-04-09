Good River Beer Adds Mango Blonde Ale to Core Lineup

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER – Good River Beer, is adding to their year-round lineup with Horsethief Mango Blonde Ale.

Horsethief is an easy-drinking Blonde Ale with Mango. A dash of mango personality keeps things interesting, while the honey and wheat malts set the tone. A restrained hop bitterness lets everything else shine through just like a red rock canyon sunset.

Horsethief Mango Blonde Ale is named after the Ruby Horsethief Canyon that is part of Westwater Canyon on the Colorado River. This stretch of water is known for its beautiful canyon country, gentle waters and mellow river rafting adventures. “It’s a river trip we’ve done over a dozen times,” adds, Co-Founder, Adam Odoski. “It’s a classic trip, that is near and dear to us and is easy to get to without having to make a 3 day commitment. It’s also where I met my wife!”

Good River Beer is excited to release Horsethief and has announced that it is starting to hit shelves.

Horsethief is 5% ABV, 20 IBU, and is available in 12 oz. 6-packs, Half Barrel Kegs, and Sixth Barrel Kegs. For more information on where you can buy Horsethief, please visit goodriverbeer.com

About Good River Beer

Good River Beer prides themselves on brewing inspirational styles with high quality ingredients while making the most profound impact on river conservation. Good River Beer styles are all uniquely named after rivers or river themes, and every beer purchased helps support river conservation. 2% of every beer sold is donated to the nonprofit 2% For Rivers, which benefits local river conservation organizations and activities.

For More Information: goodriverbeer.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.