Good People Brewing and Scofflaw Brewing Collaborate on Halo and Horns New England-Style IPA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham-based Good People Brewing Co. and Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing Co. are excited to announce their recent collaboration brew, Halo and Horns, a New England-style IPA available today (Oct. 5) exclusively in the Good People taproom.

The collaboration was born when rivals Alabama and Georgia landed as the #1 and #2 teams in the country and were selected to battle it out in the 2018 big game. We figured this was an opportunity to have some fun with our brewery neighbors in Georgia. The wager? The losing team would pay a visit to the winner’s brewery to make a“rivalry” collaboration brew. The result? A newly forged friendship and a darn good brew.

“We wanted to brew a big juicy aromaticIPA with a “classic” hop profile. The idea was to blend “old school” and “new school” IPAs. The beer came out great with huge fruity notes along with a big heaping dose of pine and resinous hops.” said Adam Klein, head brewer at GoodPeople Brewing Co.

“There is nothing better than watching two great teams battle it out on the football field, all the way into overtime. While I hated wearingCrimson for this bet, I was thankful for the opportunity to get to collab with such an admirable Alabama brewery. After this brew, we know why they’re calledGood People.” said Travis Hermann, Scofflaw brew master.

Halo and Horns is a New England style IPA with classic hops: Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe. All hops were late kettle/dryhop additions to keep bitterness down and increase flavor and aromatic qualities of the cryo and resin hops. The grain bill is made up of base malt, wheat, dextrin and some flaked rye for added mouth feel, complexity and haze.We used a reliable New England style yeast strain that contributed fruit juiceand pineapple characteristics. This brew comes in at 6.7% ABV: 6.7% and IBU: 30.

AboutGood People Brewing Co.

Good People BrewingCo., located in Birmingham, Ala., is a leader in the South’s craft beer movement. Founded in 2008 by Michael Sellers and Jason Malone, it was the first craft brewery in the Southeast to can its beers. For more information on GoodPeople’s beers—and the good people behind them—visit goodpeoplebrewing.com

AboutScofflaw Brewing Co.

Named after those who ignored the rules against alcohol consumption duringProhibition, Scofflaw Brewing Company was created by Matt Shirah and BrewmasterTravis Herman. The duo quickly established a reputation for outlandishly big, but approachable IPAs and stouts. As followers of the brewery discovered, Shirah and Herman turned out to be big and approachable personalities as well.