Good Dogg Beverage Selects Liquid Opportunities to Manage National Distribution of New Fruit-Forward Hard Seltzers

MELBOURNE, Florida – Good Dogg Beverage, a new purpose-driven, premium hard seltzer brand, announced that it has partnered with Liquid Opportunities, a full-service beverage consulting company with over 30 years of industry experience, to manage the national distribution of its growing line of fruit-forward seltzers.

Good Dogg is preparing to bring a brand with heart to hard seltzer, a category recently infiltrated by big beer companies.

“There’s no doubt hard seltzer is competitive right now,” says Jason Kane, CEO, Liquid Opportunities, and former President of Mark Anthony Brands & Mike’s Hard Lemonade. “But Good Dogg has several unique assets that differentiate the brand and have the potential to elevate the category as a whole.”

Those assets include proprietary, custom-developed flavors, a craft-brew approach to product development, and a central purpose of giving back.

Good Dogg gives a portion of every sale to animal shelters and organizations that provide service animals for children with rare diseases.

“We’re excited to be working with Liquid Opportunities to get Good Dogg out in the world,” says Tony Venturoso, CEO and Founder of Good Dogg. “To us, the brand represents much more than seltzer. It’s a movement to spread more positivity, purpose, and kindness in the world.”

Good Dogg recently celebrated its official launch with an event held at Teddy Gallagher’s Irish Pub in Franklin, Massachusetts. Good Dogg’s Premium Hard Seltzers come in a 12-can variety pack and are available at several retail locations in the New England area. The initial release includes four flavors: Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. Good Dogg seltzers have 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugars, and are 4.5% ABV.

About Good Dogg

Good Dogg Beverage is a purpose-driven, fruit-forward seltzer brand on a mission to put more heart into hard seltzer with their Leverage the Beverage™ campaign. The company gives a portion of every sale to animal shelters and companies that provide service animals for children with rare diseases. Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzers come in four flavors: Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. Good Dogg seltzers have 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugars, and are 4.5% ABV.

About Liquid Opportunities

Liquid Opportunities is a full-service beverage consulting company with over 30 years of industry experience helping growing beverage brands make the best choices and connections to accelerate growth. From product development, and implementation, to activation and management, Liquid Opportunities helps beverage entrepreneurs find and win the best opportunities to become a top-selling brand.

For More Information:

https://gooddoggbeverage.com