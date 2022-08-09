Golden State Cider Releases 10 Year Anniversary Blend

SEBASTOPOL, California – Golden State Cider is launching its latest cider “10th Anniversary” at this year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair. A long-time supporter of the event, Golden State Cider shares the festival’s deep appreciation for agriculture and its place in Sonoma County, making it the perfect venue to debut the new celebratory blend. Attendees will be able to sample the “10th Anniversary” for the first time in the VIP section of the Gravenstein Apple Fair, from 10 am to 6 pm at Ragle Ranch Park in Sebastopol on August 13th and 14th.

Made exclusively from heirloom apples harvested from Sonoma County, “10th Anniversary” is rich and robust; a true reflection of the county that shaped it. With notes of mineral, cedar and wildflowers, it offers up a bright mouthfeel and a generous and lingering finish with whispers of oak and touches of subtle spice.

“As a cornerstone event for Sonoma County, the Gravenstein Apple Fair is the perfect place to celebrate Golden State Cider’s tenth anniversary and launch our newest cider, “10th Anniversary”, says Golden State Cider CEO Chris Lacey. “Golden State Cider will also be celebrating its 10th Birthday with a harvest carnival at the Golden State Cider Taproom located in the Barlow in Sebastopol, California on Saturday, August 27th from 12pm to 5pm.

The event will feature live music, a VIP Cider Club lounge, carnival-style games, apple-themed treats and more.

Since its founding, Golden State Cider has sought to preserve the agricultural heritage of Sonoma County and the West Coast by partnering with orchards and other food and land organizations. The Gravenstein apple gave the company its start in 2012 as the original varietal in ciders sold at farmers markets across the Bay Area. Working alongside other organizations like Slow Food, UCA, Farm to Pantry and others, Golden State Cider has processed over 25,000 tonnes of apples since 2010. By continuing to work with apple orchards across the county and state of California, GSC’s continues its mission of apple preservation through the release of our Harvest Series, a unique collection of single-varietal ciders available through our Cider Club and limited distribution at retail locations across California. Apples are harvested once a year in the fall and result in truly unique ciders year after year. The Harvest Series ciders include the flagship Save the Gravenstein, and Santa Cruz’s Newtown Pippin.

https://www.drinkgoldenstate.com