Golden Road Brewing Releases Ready-to-Drink Guava Chelada Cart as First Brand in New Chelada Cart Line

LOS ANGELES, CA – Golden Road Brewing has released Guava Chelada Cart, a ready-to-drink guava michelada perfect for fans’ Cinco de Mayo celebrations and for anyone craving a fruity spicy kick this summer. This drink brings the classic bright flavors of a michelada to life with fresh Guava aromas that complement the Clamato base.

“Golden Road is an expert in fruited beers and seltzers but we also know a thing or two about one of the hottest rising categories, Micheladas,” said Dan Hamill, General Manager at Golden Road Brewing. “Over the years, we’ve thoughtfully crafted our Fruit Cart family and now are thrilled to dive into a whole new world of fruited RTD micheladas in this new Chelada Cart series, kicking off with Guava Chelada Cart, ahead of Cinco de Mayo. Guava has proved to be a rising star in fruit trends since 2017 so we are excited to bring this flavor to the michelada consumer. With Guava Chelada Cart there are no mixes and no mess, meaning you can truly savor and enjoy with ease all summer long.”

The savory drink with a kick comes in at 3.5% ABV and is available in retail stores throughout California in 25oz cans. Guava Chelada is the first release in the Chelada Cart line, with Spicy Piña Chelada next in the lineup to be released this fall. To find Guava Chelada Cart, visit: https://www.goldenroad.la/beerfinder.

And if micheladas aren’t for you, celebrate with Golden Road’s fruited wheal ale, Mango Cart. You can add a twist by pouring in a glass with a salted rim. Mango Cart is available in 12oz 6 packs and 15 packs and 25oz cans nationwide.

About Golden Road Brewing

In 2011, beer enthusiast Meg Gill co-founded Golden Road Brewing to bring delicious, California-inspired craft beer to the Los Angeles area. Beginning with its headquarters in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Golden Road has since become the city’s largest craft brewer with beer and food concepts at Grand Central Market and LAX as well as a state-of-the-art brewery and tasting room in Anaheim and a beer garden in Sacramento. In 2015, Golden Road partnered with Anheuser-Busch to gain access to more resources and help expand distribution. As a member of Brewers Collective, the craft business unit of Anheuser-Busch, Golden Road is committed to quality, communities and innovation with a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer. Now available nationwide at nearly 70,000 locations, Golden Road’s year-round offerings include Mango Cart, Wolf Pup Session IPA, Fruit Cart Hard Seltzer as well as small batch releases of experimental beers.