Gluten-Free Craft Brewery Ghostfish Beer Expands to Montana

SEATTLE – It is with great excitement that Ghostfish Brewing Company, the largest volume producer of 100% dedicated gluten free beer in the United States, announces distribution in the Treasure State with George’s Distributing.

From the rugged Rocky Mountains to lush open plains, Montana is defined by hard work and a never-stop-exploring attitude that resonates with the foundation of Ghostfish Brewing Company. “To this day, we don’t take no for an answer. On a daily basis, we continue to push the boundaries of what gluten free beer is,” said Brian Thiel, Managing Owner and co-Founder of Ghostfish Brewing Company. “Of all the states in the US, those living in Montana have been the most vocal and persistent in getting Ghostfish there. And, I’m excited to finally get to answer an astounding YES to fans across the state. We’re thrilled to partner with George’s Distributing to bring Ghostfish beer throughout all four corners of the state.”

On March 22, 2021, George’s Distributing begins offering Ghostfish’s seven flagships beers: Grapefruit IPA, Vanishing Point Pale Ale, Shrouded Summit Belgian White Ale, Kick Step IPA, Meteor Shower Blonde Ale, Peak Buster Double IPA, and Watchstander Stout, along with Seasonal beer release, It Came From the Haze Hazy IPA #6 to retailers throughout Montana.

“Georges Distributing is beyond excited to be partnering with Ghostfish Brewing Company. We work diligently to bring the best of the best to craft beer consumers in the Big Sky State,” said Jason Combs, Beer and Cider Brand Manager at George’s Distributing. “Ghostfish Brewing is an incredible brand focused on this common goal. Not only can we offer great craft beer produced from the brewing team there, we bring the leader in the gluten free craft beer industry to all thirsty consumers. To partner with a brewery that offers their craft not only as a gluten free beer but as quality craft beer for all consumers is a wonderful thing! Georges Distributing truly values the opportunity to bring the vision of Ghostfish Brewing to Montana!”

As Ghostfish beer enters the market, Montanans will eventually find local retailers that carry Ghostfish beer by entering their zip code into Beer Finder. “But beware, the tool could take up to a month to catch the data to pull this for customers,” warns Combs.

WHEN: Beginning March 17, 2021

ABOUAT GHOSTFISH BREWING COMPANY

Prior to 2015, the beer industry was dominated by barley-based beverages, dangerous to consume for individuals with Celiac disease or living with a gluten intolerance. With loved ones unable to enjoy a relaxing brew, Ghostfish founders set out to disrupt the decades-old industry. By pushing boundaries and not taking “no” as an answer, the team set forth on a mission to lead the beer industry in flavor, quality, and innovation. Working with artisan malters on the cutting edge of the craft, Ghostfish is one of the first breweries in the world to brew with a full-spectrum of malted gluten free grains. Now, Ghostfish beers can be found in 17 US states, 2 Canadian provinces, and the U.K. The company brews all its beers for distribution in the historic industrial district of Seattle, Washington. Adjacent to its production facility is a public Taproom where guests can experience limited release draft beers next to flagship favorites and indulge in pub classics from a menu of 100% gluten free food. What are you drinking? It’s gotta be a Ghostfish!

ABOUT GEORGE’S DISTRIBUTING

George’s Distributing is Montana’s premier statewide craft beer, cider, and wine distributor. The culture at George’s is one of collaboration, openness, dedication, hard work, and sincere devotion to customer service and quality products. This has allowed George’s to develop lasting and flourishing relationships across Montana. The sense of community that one finds in Montana is something George’s strives to embrace and share with others. Their dynamic team comes together every day with new and innovative ways to better themselves, their business, and offer the best products in this ever-evolving industry.