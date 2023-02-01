Global Malt Supplier United Malt Group Appoints New Leadership

United Malt operates 12 malt processing facilities across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. They source their barley from the finest growing regions in the world, connecting farmers, brewers and distributors with their knowledgeable maltsters to bring the highest quality malt products to their craft beverage customers – playing a key role in brewing and distilling, from grain to glass. United Malt also operates a network of distribution businesses which provide full-service offerings for craft brewers and distillers, including malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products.

Adam Griffith joins United Malt with more than 25 years of industry experience. He was most recently VP & General Manager – Raw Materials at Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI), where he was responsible for all aspects of their malting operations worldwide. In the more than 20 years Adam spent with ABI, he worked as a brewer, plant manager and procurement director in several countries including Belgium, Switzerland and the United States. Adam is also an Executive Board Member of the American Malting Barley Association and brings with him substantial knowledge of the brewing and malting industries.

Adam is a seasoned brewer and maltster with strong global leadership experience that will serve United Malt and their North American operations well. Adam will lead UMG’s five North American processing plants and oversee the operations of their 13 warehouse and distribution facilities.

Chief Operating Officer Tiago Darocha, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Adam to our family of brands to support the continued growth of our business and further contribute to our operational excellence journey. We’re excited to have someone with Adam’s expertise, industry know-how and global perspective join our leadership team.”

“United Malt is in an exciting chapter of their journey, connecting the deep heritage of their local brands through their international reach, industry expertise and passion for malt,” said Adam Griffith. “I’m looking forward to bringing what I know to United Malt’s North American processing and distribution operations to not only maximize their capacity and quality but to continue to be the best partner possible to our customers.”

Adam joined United Malt on Monday, November 28, 2022 and will soon relocate to the Vancouver, WA, area where its headquarters are located.

United Malt is an international family of maltsters with a shared vision of being the world’s best partners in craft. They operate 12 malthouses across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, producing approximately 1.25 million tonnes per annum. Their malting brands include Bairds Malting, Barrett Burston Malting, Canada Malting Co. and Great Western Malting. United Malt also operates two distribution network businesses, Country Malt Group and Cryer Malt, which provide full-service offerings for craft brewers and distillers, including malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products. Together, they are proud of their rich heritage and decades of experience providing the highest quality ingredients. To learn more, visit www.UnitedMalt.com